Opera launches GX Mobile gaming browser

Building on the success of its deskop GX gaming browser, Opera has now released a mobile version.

It is currently available as a beta and will become more widely available in the coming weeks.

Get connected

Opera GX was launched in June 2019, during E3, and since has grown to over 9 million monthly active users.

Opera GX Mobile offers Fast Action Button, using vibration and haptic feedback.

It also has the option to sync between its mobile and desktop clients by scanning a QR code displayed in the desktop browser with your phone's camera.

Discovery is enabled through the GX Corner, which features the latest gaming news, deals, and a game release calendar to help the gamers stay up-to-date.

Additionally, the mobile browser has a built-in ad blocker, a cookie dialogue blocker, and a security feature that will stop the device from mining cryptocurrencies.

“Since the day we launched Opera GX, our users have relentlessly asked us for a mobile version of the browser. Today, we are happy to share the first beta version of the new browser,” said Maciej Kocemba, Opera GX's product director.

Opera recently acquired GameMaker Studio 2 creator YoYo Games for around $10 million, which is now part of the new Opera Gaming division.