Opera snaps up YoYo Games for $10 million

Browser developer Opera has acquired GameMaker Studio 2 creator YoYo Games.

The deal has been closed for roughly $10 million. From now on, Opera, GameMaker and YoYo Games will be joined under one banner, Opera Gaming.

Moreover, YoYo Games GM Stuart Poole will continue to serve the business alongside technical lead Russell Kay.

“For over twenty years, the vision behind the GameMaker engine was to not just create more games, but expand development within and beyond the game studio,” said Poole.

“We think the transaction with Opera - whose products are known, trusted and used worldwide by millions of people every month- represents a massive opportunity to accelerate the fulfillment of that founding vision, during a period of exceptional growth for both companies.”

Be the best

United, Opera Gaming will have a focus on innovation across games, game development and browser experience.

“With Opera GX, Opera had adapted its proven, innovative browser tech platform to dramatically expand its footprint in gaming. We’re at the brink of a shift when more and more people start not only playing but also creating and publishing games,” said Opera EVP of browsers Krystian Kolondra.

“GameMaker Studio2 is best-in-class game development software and lowers the barrier to entry for anyone to start making their games and offer them across a wide range of web-supported platforms, from PCs, to, mobile iOS/Android devices, to consoles.

Kolondra continued: “We are very excited to start working with the team at YoYo Games.

“We see the Game Maker Studio platform as being an ideal acquisition to complement our global ambitions in gaming, and to help drive awareness and traffic to our Opera GX gaming browser.”

Last year, YoYo Games added sequences to GameMaker Studio 2, as part of an update to the development tool.