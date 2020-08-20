News

YoYo Games adds Sequences to GameMaker Studio 2

YoYo Games adds Sequences to GameMaker Studio 2
By , Staff Writer

YoYo Games has released the version 2.3 update for its 2D development tool GameMaker Studio 2.

Naturally, the update includes a range of improvements from GameMaker language to integrated development environment. Furthermore, a host of new features has been added to aid the creation of new games. On top of this, a resource tree has been replaced with asset browser to give developers a more refined experience when dealing with assets.

"With version 2.3 of GameMaker we've not only changed the best practices for doing almost everything in GML but with new features like Sequences and Animation Curve we've introduced incredibly powerful new tools which continue to open-up GameMaker Studio 2 to people who are less experienced with code and who prefer a more visual approach to making games", said YoYo Games general manager Stuart Poole.

"This ability to synchronise audio and animation and invoke instances of it at any point through game logic is going to increasingly add a huge amount of polish to games, by giving content creators a very high level of control over how their designs are implemented within the game."

Follow the sequence

However, perhaps the most exciting addition is sequences, a new tool that will allow users to add sound, animation and visual assets. It goes hand-in-hand with another additional feature animation curves. As such, creators can now design cutscenes and dynamic animations without the need of a coder.

"Developing cutscenes or complex animations may have been difficult before but has been streamlined tremendously with Sequences. With just a couple of keyframes, I'm able to see my animation come to life immediately and make small adjustments to get it just right," said version 2.3 closed-beta participate Sam Baylus from MashArcade.

"Sequences allow me to work quickly, efficiently, and more intuitively than ever before, and developers have only begun to scratch the surface of what Sequences is capable of."

In November 2019, GameMaker Studio 2 users were treated to new educational tools, specifically designed for pre-teens.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Nov 5th, 2019

GameMaker Studio 2 gets a new educational tool for preteens

News Jun 4th, 2019

GameMaker firm enacts strategic changes as it halves mobile licence fee and closes publishing division

News Jan 25th, 2019

Gamemaker Studio 2 gets Amazon GameOn support enabling cross-platform competitions

Job News Jan 16th, 2019

YoYo Games appoints new GM following Cox's departure to NaturalMotion

Interview Oct 4th, 2018

Why GameMaker Studio's YoYo Games is getting into indie publishing

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies