Last chance to save up to £200 to Pocket Gamer Connects London!

Calling all Pocket Gamers! This is your final chance to make the most of our unmissable offer that can save you up to £200 on your ticket to our show at the end of this month – you know you don’t want to miss the biggest conference in PG Connects history, so what are you waiting for? Go on and book your ticket before prices rise at midnight!

You read that right. The biggest conference in PG Connects history by all metrics is taking place later this month, and you won’t want to miss a second of it. We’re returning to the heart of London this January 23rd to 24th for our biggest and best conference yet. We will be welcoming some 2,000 attendees to network, discover, pitch and learn from over 200 of the industry’s top executives and thought leaders. The event will cover mobile, PC and console, blockchain, VR/AR and more across 31 unmissable conference tracks. Our speakers and panellists will share their expert insight into design and development, monetisation and growth, new technologies, company culture and loads more that you won’t want to miss hearing all about! As always, there will be all the usual fringe events designed to foster great networking and inspire new business opportunities. We also expect to have a record number of attendees at this conference, and over 900 companies will be in attendance that you can look forward to connecting with! Our audience is truly global and representative of the entire games industry ecosystem, and you won’t want to miss this unparalleled opportunity to connect with the global games industry all under one roof.

There’s only hours left to make the most of our Midterm discount – head over to our official site now to secure your spot and save up to £200 while you still can, or keep reading below for all the benefits you get if you sign up today!

1. Book now and access the MeetToMatch meeting platform right now!

We’ve opened the doors to our meeting scheduling platform early so you can plan your diary far ahead of conference time! Industry professionals are already arranging meetings with exciting companies and we can see that diaries are filling up quickly, don’t miss out – jump into the networking fun today so you can secure one-on-one meetings with your dream collaborators and favourite brands.

2. Let your network know you'll be there and ready to connect.

We have hundreds of attendees already in the system, and you never know who among your contacts may already be registered to attend! Start networking across your socials before the official conference kickoff and let your network know that you’re attending. We've created a handy folder with assets for social media so you can promote your attendance at PG Connects London 2023 and start connecting with brands and people that are attending!

3. Last chance to sign up for curated meetings.

Don’t miss your chance to let us matchmake you with the business partner of your dreams! We have a number of facilitated matchmaking events that you can still participate in: Investor Connector, Publisher SpeedMatch and Journalist Bar are incredible opportunities, but the deadlines are fast approaching! Don't miss out on meeting with credible investors, big publishers and talented developers.

4. Don't forget to check official accommodation deals.

Not sure about where is close to the venue or have the best deals? Don’t worry! We have a full list of PG Connects-approved accommodations that will secure you the best price at the best hotels, but spaces are limited and our attendees are already booking them out, so you will want to move fast! Check out our hotel map for details on official PG Connects London 2023 hotels.

5. And finally... Our Mid Term offer ends at midnight tonight!

You found this article just in time to make the most of our limited time offer and secure massive savings on your PG Connects ticket! This is your last chance to bag a saving worth up to £200 per ticket before prices rise. Prices are rising at midnight tonight, so the clock is ticking! Don’t miss out on these incredible savings – book your place now.

Book your ticket now!

Prices are rising at midnight tonight, so if you’re looking to secure massive savings on your ticket to the show, the time to purchase your ticket is now. You won’t get a better deal than this before the conference, and the clock is ticking, so don’t waste any more time – head over to our website and book your place now while our Midterm offer is still available!