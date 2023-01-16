Plarium appoints Schraga Mor as CEO

Israeli publisher Plarium has announced the appointment of industry veteran Schraga Mor to the role of CEO.

Mor brings more than 20 years of experience in the technology, digital, and e-commerce industries to the role. Most recently, Mor held the role of Director of Global e-commerce at SodaStream, where he drove household penetration and developed the company’s e-commerce and user acquisition strategies. Previously, Mor also held the role of Managing Director at William Hill and as CEO at ICQ and MSN Israel.

"I am delighted to join a company that has helped shape and define the mobile and PC games industry for more than a decade, and a business I have admired for many years,” said Mor. “I look forward to working with Plarium's talented global teams to build upon the strong culture and momentum to help the business reach new heights."

New job, new office

"Schraga has a proven track record in building and scaling successful multi-million dollar companies and mobile-orientated brands,” said Plarium parent company Pixel United CEO Michael Lang. “With a deep understanding of digital commerce, marketing and product development, as well as a strong appreciation for Plarium's people-first culture, we are confident Schraga is the right person to lead Plarium in its next exciting chapter and continue to set the industry bar in key genres and cross-platform gaming."

Mor will assume his new role at the end of February, and will be based at the company’s headquarters in Herzliya, where it has recently recently established a new office.

Plarium was founded in 2009, and became a part of the Pixel United portfolio in 2017. The company has been identified as one of the biggest mobile gaming companies in Israel’s fast-growing mobile gaming sector. RAID: Shadow Legends has been highlighted as a particular success for the company, being the second best-selling mobile RPG in both Europe and America.