Activision Blizzard’s mobile revenue increased 14 percent year-on-year in 2022

Activision Blizzard has released its financial report for the fourth quarter of 2022, showcasing the company’s growth over the period.

GAAP revenue for the quarter stood at $2.334 billion, a significant increase from $1.232 billion in the same period of 2021. This brings the total revenue for the entire year to $7.528, a decrease of over a billion dollars from $8.803 billion in 2021.

Net bookings also saw a sizable increase, standing at $3.57 billion for the quarter compared to $2.49 billion in Q4 2021.

"We ended 2022 with record quarterly net bookings as we delivered on our mission to bring epic joy to players,” said CEO Bobby Kotick. “I’m grateful to our talented and hardworking teams for their many successes entertaining our hundreds of millions of players around the world. We look forward to a historic year, as we work toward merging with Microsoft. This merger will enable us to better serve our players, create greater opportunities for our employees, and allow us to succeed in an increasingly competitive global gaming industry.”

The king of revenue

This strong performance was bolstered by mobile performance. Mobile and ancillary platforms contributed $948 million to the company’s total, or 41 percent. This represents an increase of $115 billion,or 14 percent, from $833 million in Q4 2021.

Mobile also led the way In terms of net bookings, at $3.517 billion, or 47 percent of the total, more than twice the next strongest performer, consoles. This represents an 11 percent increase from $3.182 billion Q4 2021.

King continued to outperform competitors, despite a turbulent year for the mobile market. Fourth quarter segment revenue increased 6 percent compared to Q4 2021, while net bookings increased 9 percent. This was driven largely by the strength of the Candy Crush franchise, which was identified as the top-grossing game franchise on US app stores for the 22nd consecutive quarter. Candy Crush Saga, the largest title in the franchise, saw a particularly strong showing, with in-game net bookings increasing around 20 percent year-on-year for every quarter of 2022. Throughout 2023, King will apply the game’s live operations strategy to other games in its portfolio.

