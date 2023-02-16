Five reasons you need to book your ticket to Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle today

Who doesn’t love great savings? Now’s your chance to secure your seat at our next PG Connects show coming up this spring and get the best possible deal on your ticket. That’s right, we currently have our Super Early Bird sale available, and you won’t want to miss out.

If you haven’t heard, we’re coming back to the States this May 16th to 17th, and we can’t wait to return to our favourite U.S. city for our next show. Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle is bringing together over 1,000 attendees from the games industry all over the globe to network, pitch and learn from over 150 of the games industry’s top authorities. The event will cover mobile, PC, console, web3, AI, AR and so much more across multiple track rooms. Our brilliant speakers and panellists will deliver insightful content into design and development, monetisation and growth, life as an indie, new technologies, company culture and loads more. Now is your chance to secure the best possible price for this amazing show!

Our offer is only available until next week, so hurry and grab your ticket now! Save up to $390 on your ticket to our Seattle show if you book before prices rise.

Want to know a little bit more about all the benefits securing your ticket early can get you besides amazing savings? Keep on reading for five reasons to book your ticket to the show today!

1. Super early bird prices, best value for money! The offer ends next week

Who doesn’t love to save money where they can? Now’s your chance to get the best deal possible for our upcoming show in Seattle, and you don’t want to miss your chance to make the most of our incredible Super Early Bird offer. You can save up to $390 if you book now using this discount, but don’t wait too long! This is a limited time offer and it’s ending next week, book your ticket today to make sure you don’t forget before prices rise!

2. Book your hotel and grab a great deal!

Avoid the trouble of having to find the best deal for your accommodation on your own. We know how difficult it can be to find a convenient, safe and budget-friendly hotel in a foreign city, so to make things as easy and straightforward as we can for our Connects attendees, we have partnered with our conference host, Grand Hyatt Seattle, to offer a very special hotel deal exclusively for our attendees. Check out our incredible venue offer to enjoy having the conference right at your doorstep and secure your accommodation ahead of time!

3. Apply for our pitching and matchmaking events nice and early

You won’t want to miss out on the life-changing opportunities we have lined up for you at our Seattle show. We have a number of events that require registration ahead of time that can propel your career to the next level, and the earlier you register for them, the better! Keep in mind you must be a registered attendee for Seattle to sign up for them. Here’s the events you can get involved with at our upcoming show…

Investor Connector - Investor Connector selects applicants for one-on-one meetings with investors and VCs looking to spend the right kind of money in the right sector. Please keep in mind that you must be a registered attendee of Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2023 to apply.

- Investor Connector selects applicants for one-on-one meetings with investors and VCs looking to spend the right kind of money in the right sector. Please keep in mind that you must be a registered attendee of Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2023 to apply. The Very Big Indie Pitch: Mobile Edition - Celebrating new indie mobile games! The ever-popular pitching competition returns, with a chance for media coverage, instant feedback and maybe a prize.

- Celebrating new indie mobile games! The ever-popular pitching competition returns, with a chance for media coverage, instant feedback and maybe a prize. The Very Big Indie Pitch: PC & Console Edition - Same as our Mobile Edition BIP, but celebrating PC and console games! Apply for a chance to win media coverage, instant feedback from renowned judges and prizes.

- Same as our Mobile Edition BIP, but celebrating PC and console games! Apply for a chance to win media coverage, instant feedback from renowned judges and prizes. Publisher SpeedMatch - Our Publisher SpeedMatch sessions pair developers, speed-dating style, with publishers and investors. Perfect for first contact meetings with new prospects. Please keep in mind that you must be a registered attendee of Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2023 to apply.

4. Be notified as soon as MeetToMatch goes live + start networking

You can be the first to jump straight into our MeetToMatch system when it goes live! Our meeting scheduling system opens a few weeks before the conference kicks off, and if you sign up now, you will be one of the first to be notified so you can get ahead of the crowds and jump in to jumpstart your Connects networking early. This is the perfect way to make sure you secure essential one-on-one meetings with your favourite brands joining us this Spring. Diaries get booked up fast, so the sooner you get your networking started, the better!

5. Let your network know you’ll be there!

Want to connect with brands and professionals joining us in Seattle this spring early? Let the world know you’ll be joining us too on your social profiles! Post that you will be attending Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle on your LinkedIn and Twitter through using our official event hashtag #PGConnects and get in touch with the dozens of attendees that have already registered. You can also use these official PG Connects social assets to let your network know you will be attending. Start getting familiar with the faces you will see at the show come May, and nourish those connections come show time!

Book your ticket now!

Our Seattle show will be here before you know it, and now’s the best time to book your ticket and secure the best possible price. You can currently save up to $390 on your conference ticket using our limited time Super Early Bird discount, so don’t wait any longer – head over to our official conference website and secure your seat today before this amazing deal goes!