Vancouver studio A Thinking Ape appoints new CEO

Vancouver-based studio A Thinking Ape has announced the appointment of their new CEO, Tayber Voyer, with former CEO and co-founder Kenshi Arasaki stepping down and taking on the role of chair.

The wider Canadian region and Vancouver in particular have been known for a significant mobile gaming presence in their growing tech industry. The appointment of a new CEO indicates that growth in the region is still a factor and will continue into 2023. “I am confident that under Tayber's leadership, ATA is in excellent hands,” said Arasaki, who founded A Thinking Ape back in 2008. The studio has worked on a number of games and accrued almost 50m installs across their catalogue, including their most recent games Single City and Witch Arcana - Magic School.

Speaking on his appointment Voyer, who is a veteran of the wider mobile game industry and has previously been VP of product at ATA, said. “When I started my unpaid internship at a game studio in 2010, I had no idea it would change my life forever.”

“From the very first day, I was enamoured by the magic of crafting games that connect people. I feel incredibly fortunate to have spent the majority of my career at A Thinking Ape, surrounded by some of the most talented and inspiring people in the industry. Now, as I embark upon a new journey, I am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead this company to even greater heights.”

The great white north

Canada has been an attractive destination for tech in recent years, mainly due to their immigration policy, with visas available to those who wish to pursue careers or education in the country. This has led to a thriving mobile gaming industry cropping up in the market, although it may not be the first thing people think of, Canada remains a significant force in mobile.

A Thinking Ape is also one of many studios pursuing a remote-first policy for working, which was a popular alternative during the Covid pandemic when many workers were unable to make it to offices. However, due to the popularity and flexibility of this working style, some companies have sought to keep home working in place.