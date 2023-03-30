Book your ticket to Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle today and save up to $390 with our limited time offer

Looking to join us in Seattle this spring? Now is the perfect time for you to start thinking about securing your seat at the show and potentially save up to $390 with our limited time Super Early Bird Sale.

If you haven’t heard, we’re coming back to the States this May 16th to 17th, and we can’t wait to return to our favourite U.S. city for our next show. Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle is bringing together over 1,000 attendees from the games industry all over the globe to network, pitch and learn from over 150 of the games industry’s top authorities. The event will cover mobile, PC, console, web3, AI, AR and so much more across multiple track rooms. Our brilliant speakers and panellists will deliver insightful content into design and development, monetisation and growth, life as an indie, new technologies, company culture and loads more.

Make the most of our Super Early Bird discount while it’s still available. This offer is only available for a limited time, and prices will be rising soon! You can save up to $390 on your ticket if you book before prices rise.

Keep reading to learn a little more about what securing your ticket early gets you!

1. You get the best deal possible with our Super Early Bird offer!

Our Super Early Bird deal is the biggest discount we have available for our PG Connects shows, and you won’t want to miss the chance to take advantage of it and save up to $390 on your ticket to join us in Seattle. This offer is ending soon, so the time to book your ticket and secure this deal is now – don’t wait until prices rise! Hurry and score the best possible deal for our conference today. Once the deal’s gone, it’s gone!

2. Secure the best possible deal for your accommodation as well!

Still not sure where you’re staying for the conference? We have an amazing accommodation deal available for registered PG Connects Seattle attendees, and rooms are still available! We know just how difficult finding convenient, safe and budget-friendly accommodations can be, especially in a foreign city, so we have once again partnered with our fantastic conference host, Grand Hyatt Seattle, to offer an exclusive deal for our attendees. Learn more about this spectacular venue and secure a hotel that will have the conference right at your doorstep while rooms are still available!

3. Secure your spot in our pitching and matchmaking events as soon as you can!

Our industry-leading fringe events have presented thousands of attendees with life-changing opportunities to take their businesses to the next level. These events are highly attended, so in order to make sure that you have the best shot possible at taking part, you will want to register for them as soon as you can. You must be a registered attendee in order to sign up for most of these events, so make sure you book your ticket now! Here are the events you can get involved with in Seattle…

Investor Connector - Investor Connector selects applicants for one-on-one meetings with investors and VCs looking to spend the right kind of money in the right sector. Please keep in mind that you must be a registered attendee of Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2023 to apply.

- Investor Connector selects applicants for one-on-one meetings with investors and VCs looking to spend the right kind of money in the right sector. Please keep in mind that you must be a registered attendee of Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2023 to apply. The Very Big Indie Pitch: Mobile Edition - Celebrating new indie mobile games! The ever-popular pitching competition returns, with a chance for media coverage, instant feedback and maybe a prize.

- Celebrating new indie mobile games! The ever-popular pitching competition returns, with a chance for media coverage, instant feedback and maybe a prize. The Very Big Indie Pitch: PC & Console Edition - Same as our Mobile Edition BIP, but celebrating PC and console games! Apply for a chance to win media coverage, instant feedback from renowned judges and prizes.

- Same as our Mobile Edition BIP, but celebrating PC and console games! Apply for a chance to win media coverage, instant feedback from renowned judges and prizes. Publisher SpeedMatch - Our Publisher SpeedMatch sessions pair developers, speed-dating style, with publishers and investors. Perfect for first contact meetings with new prospects. Please keep in mind that you must be a registered attendee of Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2023 to apply.

4. Notify your network you’ll be joining us in Seattle!

Start getting connected with other attendees through the wonders of social media! If you’re ready to kickstart your networking early, announce that you will be attending Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle on your LinkedIn and Twitter through using our official event hashtag #PGConnects and get in touch with the dozens of attendees that have already registered. You can also use these official PG Connects social assets to let your network know you will be attending.

5. Rest easy knowing you are the earliest of birds!

There’s no more worrying about securing the best deal with your conference tickets! You don’t need to remember to buy the ticket before prices rise or conference time if you do it today. In fact, there’s no need to stress about being the first to start networking either. Our sophisticated networking system, MeetToMatch, opens a few weeks ahead of conference time so you can begin booking your meetings then. Register now and you will be the first to be contacted when the platform opens to get a head start on scheduling your meetings!

Secure our Super Early Bird deal while you still can!

You found this article just in time to make the most out of our limited time Super Early Bird sale! Our Super Early Bird offer is the biggest discount you can secure for our shows, you won’t want to miss out! Head over to our site and secure your ticket before prices rise, you can save up to a whopping $390 on your ticket using our unmissable discount.