Kwalee partners with CrazyGames to bring mobile titles to the web

Mobile game publisher Kwalee is set to bring a raft of titles to online browser gaming platform CrazyGames in a new partnership.

The move will allow players to engage with these previously mobile-only titles via their web browser, with no download required. The games being brought to the platform include: Looper, Teacher Simulator and Traffic Cop 3D, among others. The deal is not only limited to existing games, as upcoming titles Jetpack Jump, Crazy Shopping, Hunt & Seek, Airport Security, Cinema Tycoon 3D, Flip Tumbling, Oil Digging 3D and Line Up: Draw the Criminal will also be available on the platform.

Kwalee’s head of mobile publishing, William Cox commented on the partnership, "We are thrilled to partner with CrazyGames and bring our collection of eleven popular mobile games to their platform. Kwalee's mission has always been to deliver fun and immersive gaming experiences to players worldwide, and this partnership allows us to do just that. We can't wait for CrazyGames players to enjoy our games and dive into the worlds we've created."

Flashback to the past

Long time readers may be familiar not just with CrazyGames, but other platforms such as Pley (formerly Trail.gg) that have also been bringing mobile games to the web browser platform. Having been founded and finding success back right back in 2014, CrazyGames have proved to be the service of choice for Kwalee.

CrazyGames’ service are a modern echo of older flash game sites, as anyone familiar with Miniclip’s old website will know. It seems that after moving from web to mobile, games are just as welcome to make the trip back again.

It's notable as to how many of these titles being brought in by Kwalee are hypercasual in nature, which given their previous statement, that they feel the genre is somewhat overworked, adds context to the new ways they're now promoting and distributing these games.