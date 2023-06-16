Honkai: Star Rail races past Genshin Impact in overseas revenue

Honkai: Star Rail generated more revenue than Genshin Impact overseas in May, according to Sensor Tower data.

Overseas revenue for Honkai: Star Rail surged to 3.7 times April’s figure, with the game being a particular success in Japan with 38% of overseas revenue. The USA was the game’s second biggest overseas market, with 21%. The game’s strong performance saw the game top the international revenue charts, knocking Genshin Impact from the top spot and into second place.

Honkai Star Rail’s success in May is reflective of the game’s blockbuster performance since its release at the end of April. The game quickly broke records with 20 million downloads in its first two days on the market, and pushed developer MiHoYo past NetEase to become China’s second highest-grossing mobile publisher, with only Tencent ahead.

Part of this strong showing over the month was due to the introduction of the Jing Yuan card pool on May 17, which led to a significant boost in daily overseas revenue, reports Technode. This card pool allows players to unlock new character Jing Yuan.

This success has come at the expense of Genshin Impact, MiHoYo’s previous smash hit. Appmagic data shows that Genshin Impact generated a record low - but still impressive - $53.8 million in May, representing an 18% month-on-month decrease from $87.7 million in April.

Shooting for the stars

Whiteout Survival also saw strong growth momentum overseas, with revenue surging 29%. The game’s rankings rose seven spots to place tenth in terms of overseas revenue, and reaching number five on the growth charts.

Tomorrow’s Ark also saw significant growth in May, climbing 124% month-on-month and hitting the number two spot in the growth charts. The month saw the game exceed a massive $700 million in overseas revenue.

Despite Honkai: Star Rail’s strong performance, it fell two spots to third place in the download charts, while PUBG Mobile rose to the top with a 42% month-on-month increase.

We listed MiHoYo as one of the top 50 mobile game makers of 2022.