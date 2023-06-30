Microsoft acquiring Sega? Rumours get extinguished by COO Shuji Utsumi

Sega’s co-COO Shuji Utsumi has dispelled speculations that Microsoft may be acquiring the company, making it known to Bloomberg that Sega will remain independent.

While the relationship between Sega and Microsoft is a close one, the former will continue under Sega Sammy Holdings.

Sonic speeds…away from acquisition

The Federal Trade Commission’s suit against Microsoft led to the reveal that the American megacorp considered purchasing Sega to bolster its Xbox Game Pass service. While it is unknown whether Microsoft previously approached Sega about the idea formally, Utsumi affirmed that the Sonic the Hedgehog creator is not open to acquisition talks with Microsoft "now".

With Microsoft still aiming to acquire Activision Blizzard in a $69 billion deal - a deal that has been delayed, countered and argued against by the UK - it is also uncertain whether Microsoft would even want to entertain the idea of another acquisition today.

"We are very close with Microsoft and have a great relationship with its management team," Utsumi said. "Microsoft particularly has a high regard for us. Xbox’s Phil Spencer and Sarah Bond are really serious about values that video game fans emphasise."

Spreading its wings

Everything has seemingly been on the up for Sega of late; during a time when layoffs and cuts are commonplace – with even Pokémon Go developer Niantic laying off 230 employees and cancelling a new game – Sega has instead raised its average starting wage for graduates by 30 percent.

Of course, Sega was also making headlines back in April for its own acquisition of Rovio for $776 million, now all officially confirmed and in progress. With Rovio’s flagship Angry Birds series ultimately a part of Sega’s library, the Japanese gaming veterans now have ownership of one of mobile’s most important studios.

Yesterday, 29 June 2023, Sega Sammy Holdings’ shares have risen to their highest since 2007 at 3,084 Japanese yen (approximately $21).