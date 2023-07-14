Skill-based game developer Bring It On raises $4 million in seed funding

Israel-based developer Bring It On has raised $4 million in seed funding round led by Acies Investments. The round involved participation from My.Games Venture Capital, Kona Venture Partners, Lalotte Ventures, and Overwolf, as well as angel investors including Gilad Almog, Mike Vorhaus, Mark Alloul, and Sebastion Borget.

The company will use the funding to further develop its flagship title Road Trip Bingo, which sees players compete against each other to win cash prizes and has garnered over 150,000 players since its release in September 2022. The money will also enable the company to push further into the rapidly growing skill games market.

On the road to success

Speaking to Venturebeat, Bring It On CEO Leonard Frankel said: “We see so much potential in the skill games market. It’s really in its infancy right now. There are already successes in this field of games. But a lot of the games are focusing on a relatively basic experience for the player. And we find a lot of room to innovate and provide deep meaningful entertainment to players.

“Even when real money’s involved, people still like to be entertained. So I think there’s huge opportunity to further develop the skill games market and specifically create a huge universe inside of Road Trip Bingo.”

Bring it On was founded in 2022, as the mobile games industry was struggling to adapt to Apple’s policy changes regarding privacy. Compounding this problem, the game is currently only available on the App Store. However, the company thrived in part due to the experience and connections of its founders Frankel, Alex Adonin, and Matan Liberman, who held experiences at companies such as Plarium, Diwip, and Jelly Button.

Venturebeat notes that, while Apple’s policy changes made it harder for hypercasual and casual titles to scale, skill games successfully attracted high value players who are willing to spend money on games, and the genre is only predicted to grow.

“We were immediately attracted to the founders’ creative vision, which has already been realised in Road Trip Bingo’s revolutionary flair within a highly popular and successful game category,” said Acies Investments co-founder and partner Edward King. “ This ingenuity gives us the confidence the team will not only rapidly scale Road Trip Bingo, but also then grow Bring it On’s game portfolio thereafter.”

In September, it was reported that the Israeli games market is currently worth $9 billion.