Lightspeed Studios acquires developer Lucid Games

Lucid is best known for its game Destruction AllStars

Date Type Companies involved Size
July 14th, 2023 acquisition Lightspeed Studios
Lucid Games 		Not disclosed
Lightspeed Studios, a subsidiary of Tencent, has acquired Liverpool-based developer Lucid Games for an undisclosed amount, reports Gamedeveloper.com.

Lucid Games is best known for Destruction AllStars, a vehicular combat game available for the PS5. Additionally, the company has leant its expertise to titles such as Apex Legends and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

On Twitter, the developer stated that it will “continue to enjoy full independence in the games that [they] create and the operation of the studio, while having the support from LightSpeed Studios’ global network and technology capabilities.

Crashing onto new platforms?

While mobile remains the uncontested leader of the games market in terms of both revenue and market reach, more and more studios are expanding their reach on other platforms, even as some of the biggest names in console and PC gaming are making significant inroads, maximising their revenue streams by attracting establishing presences across platforms, and attracting new audiences.

Lightspeed Studios has co-developed hit titles such as PUBG Mobile, Apex Legends Mobile, and PUBG Mobile. The acquisition of Lucid Games could indicate a push towards console and PC development, as well as see Lucid create more mobile titles in the future, leveraging Lightspeed’s proven expertise in the field.

It’s also worth noting the existing relationship between the two studios, with Lucid slated to support Tencent-owned Inflexion Games’ upcoming title Nightingale. Lucid has also worked on titles by Tencent’s frequent collaborator - and mobile giant in its own right - Electronic Arts. As such, while the company has yet to develop a mobile title, it’s certainly not beyond the realm of possibility that it will do so in the future, especially considering the ongoing trend of mobile attracting the best and brightest minds from across the games industry.

We listed Tencent and Electronic Arts as two of the top 50 mobile game makers of 2022. We’ll be unveiling our list for 2022 in the coming months.


