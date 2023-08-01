Reactional Music and Amanotes announce new partnership

Rule-based music engine and delivery platform Reactional has announced a new partnership with Swedish mobile games publisher Amanotes.

Reactional aims to bring personalisation to the next level, allowing users to utilise music the same was as they would utilise cosmetics, creating a uniqe persona. Additionally, the engine allows a game's visuals, music, and sound to react to a users unique tastes across platforms.

The company raised $2.05 million in a pre-series A funding round co-led by Amanotes in April, and it's clear that the publisher has a lot of confidence in what Reactional has to offer. Through the partnership, Amanotes will pioneer realtime music personalisation and in-game music purchase for gamers.

“This is a big moment for all gamers, technically, creatively and commercially," said Amanotes CEO and dounder Bill Vo. "At Amanotes our history and our values have been driven by music. Our mission of 'everyone can music,' deeply resonates with the passionate team at Reactional, as we are both fuelled by a strong love for music.

“There has been so much discussion about music and games. In-game concerts and ‘activations’ have been wonderful but not truly interactive. The Reactional engine and platform actually deliver the ability for games and music to now work together commercially and creatively. For everyone.

“Amanotes brings interactive music experiences to millions of gamers all over the world. By giving gamers the ability to personalise their music with their favourite tracks, their favourite artists, playlists, whole albums or just new and different sounds and audio - all in realtime - we are at the beginning of another exciting journey."

Play it again

As part of its mission to bring music and gaming closer than ever before, Reactional has completed multiple music rights agreements with rights holders such as Hipgnosis Song Management.

“There is no gamer that does not have a relationship with music, so bringing Reactional to Amanotes’ 100 million plus gamers across the world is a fantastic moment," said Reactional Music president David Knox

“Reactional’s platform enables games developers to do more for their gamers, to work with music efficiently and in new ways and to create new forms of personalisation. It enables music artists to become part of games in more deeply related and meaningful ways. Most importantly, the really exciting opportunity is putting personalisation into the hands of the world’s three billion gamers."

In April, we spoke to Knox about his hopes for Reactional.