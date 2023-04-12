Reactional Music raises $2.05 million in pre-series A funding round

Music delivery and personalisation platform Reactional Music has raised $2.05 million in a pre-series A funding round led by mobile music games publisher Amanotes and Butterfly Ventures. The round follows a number of seed rounds for the company, and was supported by angel investors including former Mediatonic chairman and Take-Two Interactive CEO Kelly Sumner. Additionally, Sumner previously held the role of CEO at Red Octane, where he spearheaded the development of Guitar Hero.

Reactionary Music aims to enable gamers to personalise their personas and gameplay with their favourite music in the same way that they can with cosmetic items such as skins. The platform utilises a rules-based music engine and delivery platform to connect the music and gaming industries commercially and creatively, allowing a game’s visuals, music, and sound to react to each player’s unique tastes across multiple platforms, including mobile.

The future of music?

The platform aims to open up new personalisation and in-game purchase options, as well as offering a faster and more efficient method for game developers to create and prototype music, increasing music choice. The company plans to use the funding to deliver the company’s beta platform and software development kit for developers, scale the business, and continue its music licensing operations.

“This is a key moment in the development of our business,” said Reactional Music Group AP managing director Par Gunnars Risberg. “We are fortunate to have both Butterfly and Amanotes leading the round. Each of these organisations brings incredible value to Reactional as we drive the commercial and creative partnership between games, music and creators.”

Amanotes CEO and Co-founder Bill Vo stated: "We are thrilled to partner with Reactional Music. This strategic investment allows us to take our music gaming applications to the next level. We are excited to see the impact it will have on our fans worldwide.”

The Reactional platform will go live later this year, and is currently being used in a commercially available (but unnamed) PS5 and PSVR2 game. Additionally, Reactionary has completed multiple music rights agreements with both commercial and production music rights holders, including Hipgnosis Sing Management.

