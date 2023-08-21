Remote Control Productions and AUCTUS Capital Group partner to form Prestiged Gaming Group

Remote Control Productions GmbH (RCP) and AUCTUS Capital Partners AG have announced their collaboration to form Prestiged, a new gaming group which will combine RCP’s industry expertise and knowledge and AUCTUS’s market insights and financial acumen, resulting in what the companies call “a modern games industry powerhouse.”

Prestige will “provide efficient management of overheads, admin and tertiary services to its component members, whilst leveraging connections in the worlds of finance and gaming to empower studios in their creation of compelling and successful titles.”

Both companies will continue to operate independently outside of the Prestiged group.

Prestige will focus primarily on Europe, but will be seeking opportunities further afield. The group aims to “create a group of established gaming companies with creative independence, increased market power, tailored synergies and a focus on long-term, sustainable growth.”

A new powerhouse?

The announcement didn’t reveal what part mobile has to play in the formation of Prestiged, however it’s worth noting that mobile remains the most profitable gaming platform in the world - as such, AUCTUS’s knowledge of the market and the financial performance of mobile gaming is likely to place the platform front and centre of the group’s aims.

“We have been looking at the gaming market for some time now, which only recently reverted back to more reasonable valuations,” said AUCTUS investment professional Florian Aichinger.

“Entering more complex markets, however, should never be a pure consolidation play, which is exactly why we teamed up with Hendrik and RCP. In the way AUCTUS is best in class when it comes to doing deals, Hendrik is best in class in understanding the specifics of the industry including the many great minds of the community out there. Speaking the same language is key.

“Regarding the industry, we strongly believe that team players will be more successful in the long run, even compared to the best single players, however without forcing them into slow multinational structures. That’s why we aim to build a leading European group fitting the needs of mid-sized gaming companies, with best in class content and a shared vision and passion.”

“Gaming is a complex and sometimes volatile business, for studios, staff and investors alike,” added RCP CEO Hendrik Lesser. “However, we believe that with the proper combination of our industry insight and Auctus’ financial savvy, we can create a genuinely fresh collaborative gaming group which will bring stability, profitability and creative freedom to its members. We’re stronger together - and we look forward to growing that strength with our new partners.”

