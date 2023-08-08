Subway Surfers to mobilise players in conservation efforts

Subway Surfers developer Sybo has announced that they will be partnering with impact platform Milkywire to help drive donations to environmental projects.

This partnership will involve limited edition in-game activations to drive player awareness and encourage donations to impact funds working with Milkywire. For the next three weeks, the Subway Surfers World Tour Series will be set in the Brazilian city of Rio De Janeiro to help raise awareness about the specific organisations that Sybo will be donating to, focusing on the rainforest.

CEO of Sybo, Mathias Gredal Nørvig, commented, “At Sybo, we are committed to inspiring Subway Surfers’ global community of over 150 million monthly active players to do good, and environmental causes have always been at the forefront of our efforts.

“We’re grateful to have found a partner that’s as well aligned with our mission as Milkywire, who can maximise our impact and allow our players to save the real world by playing in our virtual one!”

CEO and Founder of Milkywire, Nina Siemiatkowski added, “As members of one of the fastest growing industries, gaming companies have a significant opportunity to inspire widespread change and environmental action. It’s exciting to work with companies like Sybo that understand this responsibility and leverage their reach and influence to make a real difference in the fight against climate change.”

Leveraging mobile

This example, although far from unique given Sybo’s long history of working with groups on events such as Pride or to promote real-world cities like Copenhagen, is still a key case-study in how player activations for mobile can be leveraged for the greater good. It also speaks to the awareness that Sybo has about the massive reach that their title has, as it boasts more than four billion downloads and was the most downloaded game of 2022.