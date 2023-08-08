News

Honkai: Star Rail races to $500 million in worldwide sales

The game has pushed miHoYo to second place in global game publisher sales rankings

Honkai: Star Rail races to $500 million in worldwide sales
By , Staff Writer

miHoYo’s latest smash hit, Honkai: Star Rail, has raced past $500 million in cumulative sales.

The turn-based RPG has proven to be a massive success, made all the more notable when we consider that, unlike predecessor Genshin Impact, the game was only released on mobile and PC on day one, with a PS5 release scheduled for Q4 2023.

China has proven to be a particularly lucrative market for the game, generating a massive 41.1% of revenue. This was followed by Japan (23.9%), the USA (12%), and South Korea (7%).

However, Japan led the way in terms of revenue from download commissions (RPD), with $60. This was followed by China ($41), South Korea ($37) and the USA ($17).

Shooting for the stars

The game was a strong performer in numerous major Asian markets. The game ranked third in sales in China and Japan, and fourth in South Korea with sales of $34 million. Notably, Honkai: Star Rail is the only mobile game in Korea’s top five that isn’t an MMORPG. According to Sensor Tower’s analysis, reviews from players highlight the game’s storyline, engaging characters, and the thorough localisation as reasons for its popularity.

Sensor Tower also notes the game’s success in attracting early players in Korea was due to several factors. This includes the Galaxy Train Global Tour event held in Seoul on April 29, as well as the high share of voice (SOV) the company saw in its online advertising efforts, ranking number one on AppLovin’s ad network and number two on Youtube’s.

Further updates, such as the introduction of new characters and fields on July 19, also led to a significant boost in sales performance, pushing the game to the number one slot in South Korea and China’s revenue rankings, as well as second in Japan and fifth in the USA.

Honkai: Star Rail has also pushed miHoYo up in the global game publisher sales rankings, with the company climbing from fifth place to second place.

We listed miHoYo as one of the top 50 mobile game makers of 2022. We’ll be revealing our list for 2023 at Gamescom on August 2022.

 


Tags:
Lewis Rees
Lewis Rees
Staff Writer

Lewis Rees is a journalist, author, and escape room enthusiast based in South Wales. He got his degree in Film and Video from the University of Glamorgan. He's been a gamer all his life.

Related Articles

News Aug 1st, 2023

MiHoYo makes $8 billion in user spending with 73% from Genshin Impact

News Jun 16th, 2023

Honkai: Star Rail races past Genshin Impact in overseas revenue

as News Jun 9th, 2023

Genshin Impact records lowest monthly revenue as Honkai: Star Rail soars

News Jun 5th, 2023

Tencent and NetEase generated over 80% of revenue among the country’s top game makers

News Mar 24th, 2021

Genshin Impact rushes through $1 billion in mobile player spending