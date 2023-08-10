Golf Club: Wasteland forced to change name four years after launch

Demagog Studios’ Golf Club: Wasteland is now known as Golf Club Nostalgia, after the studio altered the name due to an intellectual property dispute.

As reported on Gamedeveloper.com Demagog Studios made the announcement on their Steam page, where the game has been available since 2021 after debuting on iOS and Android way back in 2018. Back during its release our sister site PocketGamer.com offered the game a glowing review, praising the graphics, atmosphere and gameplay. However, this newest wrinkle presents a strange and surprising turnabout for the title and Demagog Studios.

The text of the announcement reads “We have an important announcement to make that we hope you will understand and support. Due to a legal claim, we have been compelled to change the title of our beloved game, transforming it to "Golf Club Nostalgia." The decision to rename the game was made with careful consideration, in compliance with intellectual property laws and to ensure a fair and respectful approach towards all parties involved. We apologise for any confusion or inconvenience this may cause, but please know that we made this decision with the best interests of the game and our community in mind.

“While we understand that the original title held sentimental value to many of you, we assure you that this change in no way alters the essence of the game or its core gameplay experience. The adjustments made solely pertain to the name, and all other elements of the game remain intact, preserving the immersive and enjoyable gaming experience you have come to love.”

Whodunnit?

While Demagog Studios don’t specify how this dispute arose it’s worth noting a case where Candy Crush Saga creator King entered into a dispute with the creators of RPG-strategy title Banner Saga - although that resulted in the game being able to retain its original title.

Other games which prominently share the Wasteland name are, of course, the Wasteland series published by Deep Silver on PC. However, it’s impossible to know for sure if that's where the dispute lies but it presents a frustrating change for Demagog Studios.

Ideally, with their game already established on mobile and PC, the impact will be minimal, but it shows that intellectual property disputes and the threat of legal action can ofen not be worth the battle.