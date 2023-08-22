Virtuos expands with introduction of Virtuos Labs - Prague

Game developer Virtuos has expanded with the launch of its latest studio, Virtuos Labs - Prague, which is dedicated to mobile, user interfaces, optimisation, and networking.

Virtuos partners will be able to use the studio to support their online services, software development and operations, UI implementation in games, and co-development of mobile games, including adaptations of PC and console titles. Additionally, Virtuos Labs - Prague will offer CPU and GPU performance optimisation for games across platforms.

Virtuos Labs - Prague is the fourth studio in the Virtuos Labs network and will be led by general manager Jan Herodes, who brings more than 15 years of experience in mobile game development and live operations to his new role, having previously held roles at the likes of Disney Interactive Studios and Bohemia Interactive.

"Czechia is a rising global game development hub and Prague is at the centre of its growth,” said Herodes. “This is supported by a rapidly growing talent pool, thanks to game development-focused programs at local universities. I am certain that Virtuos Labs - Prague can benefit from and contribute to the young and capable talent pool, and provide outstanding technical services to our valued clients."

A booming market

Joining Herodes at Virtuos Labs - Prague is studio technical director Otakar Nieder, who will lead the studio’s engineering team. Nieder brings more than 21 years of experience in game and simulation programming to his new role, having most recently held the position of chief technical officer at Grip Studios.

Virtuos Labs - Prague is hiring and aims to grow to 20 employees by the end of 2023. It will be working on projects alongside Virtuos Labs’ existing studios in Lyon, Montpellier, and Warsaw, each of which specialises on a different aspect of game development such as graphic rendering and proprietary game engine development. Among the projects in Virtuos Labs’ global pipeline include the development of a new bespoke procedural cinematics tool, player customisation features, and the creation of a performance tracking and automated testing platform.

