Virtuos launches new studio in Kuala Lumpur to bolster Southeast Asian presence

Virtuos, the global video game development that contributed to iconic games like Assassin’s Creed, Call of Duty, Demon’s Souls, and Final Fantasy, has announced the official launch of its new studio in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Virtuos Kuala Lumpur studio aims to deliver full game development, engineering, and art production services to some of the world’s biggest game developers and publishers.

Virtuos CEO Gilles Langourieux said, “With the launch of Virtuos Kuala Lumpur, we are excited to contribute to Malaysia’s digitalization and growth as a regional game development hub."

"We have ambitions to grow our local headcount to 300 by the end of 2025, and become one of Malaysia’s top studios that deliver full-cycle game development expertise and quality projects for our partners worldwide.”

Malaysia is part of the plan

Helmed by Mufizal Mokhtar as general manager, a team of veterans who each has over 20 years of experience in AAA game development founded Virtuos Kuala Lumpur. They have now returned home to launch the studio.

“I am pleased to return home to build Virtuos Kuala Lumpur alongside some of my closest friends and pioneers in the industry,” said Virtuos Kuala Lumpur general manager Mufizal Mokhtar.

“We are excited to play an active part in Malaysia’s game development industry and the growth of its digital ecosystem. Thanks to the support of the Malaysian Government and our global Virtuos network, we look forward to welcoming the best talent to our multicultural team and making games better, together.”

The Malaysian video games sector is growing at an incredible rate, so opening a new studio in the heart of the country only makes sense. Early this year, the Malaysian fintech company Boost, launched its "one-stop" storefront solution Game Connect to link games publishers to over 20 million Malaysian gamers.

Virtuos will likely try and get a slice of that active 20 million Malaysian gamers with its collaboration with the Malaysian Government. The firm intends to focus on further expansion and training new talent.

The last time the Singapore-based game development company opened new international offices was in September 2019, when it expanded with new offices in Montreal and South Korea. The new Kuala Lumpur studio expansion builds on those launches in Montreal and South Korea, strategically located between Virtuos’ Singapore headquarters and its largest Asian studios in China and Vietnam.

This year we have seen Virtuos take significant actions in its expansion process. The firm acquired Ukrainian art production studio Volmi Games for an undisclosed amount back in January.