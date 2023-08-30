News

The Pocketgamer.biz Podcast is nominated for the Listener’s Choice honour at the British Podcast Awards

Listeners can vote on the awards until September 5

By , Staff Writer

The Pocketgamer.biz Podcast has been nominated for the Listener’s Choice honour at The British Podcast Awards.

The podcast so far comprises 40 episodes over three seasons, including expert commentary from industry insiders and discussion from co-hosts, MobileGroove CEO Peggy Anne Salz and Pocketgamer.biz managing editor Brian Baglow.

“From what it takes to reach and acquire players for your games to crafting experiences to keep players coming back, our podcast guests make it real with their sharp wit and actionable insights,” said MobileGroove CEO and co-host Peggy Anne Salz. “We’re thrilled to be a one-stop destination for edgy ideas and practical education, and it’s even more impressive that our fans have made the call and nominated us for the Listeners’ Choice award. A win would further validate our work to shine a light on this vital industry.”

Recognizing success

“The one constant in the global games industry is change,” added co-host and managing editor Brian Baglow. “The challenges facing game developers, creators, and publishers have shifted seismically. Making great games is no longer enough; developers now need to know about user acquisition, monetization, analytics, live ops, and more. The PocketGamer.biz podcast allows us to speak to the people at the cutting edge of the games ecosystem and share their experience and expertise with listeners. Plus, it’s videogames, so it’s a whole lot of fun.”

“The podcast does a tremendous job of leveraging the extensive network of contacts and connections of the PocketGamer.biz site,” said Pocketgamer.biz parent company Steel Media COO Dave Bradley. “Our dynamic hosts, Peggy and Brian, are experts at sharing insider know-how with a broad audience in a fun yet professional way. We encourage everyone involved in gaming—not only industry professionals, but gaming enthusiasts—to go to the British Podcast Awards site and vote for the PocketGamer.biz Podcast by 5th September.”

In the latest episode of the Pocketgamer.biz podcast, Dave Bradley discussed the highlights of Pocket Gamer Connects Toronto. Our next PGC event will be held in Helsinki on September 12-13.


Lewis Rees
Staff Writer

Lewis Rees is a journalist, author, and escape room enthusiast based in South Wales. He got his degree in Film and Video from the University of Glamorgan. He's been a gamer all his life.

