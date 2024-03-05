Unlocking the secrets of game development: King takes centre stage at PG Connects San Francisco

The spotlight shines bright on the games sector in San Francisco this month as the Pocket Gamer Connects x Game Connection 2024 conference descends upon the city on March 18th and 19th - the definitive precursor to GDC week.

This premier event is a must-attend for developers, publishers, and industry professionals from all over the world, powering up your GDC visit with even more opportunities and potential.

Pocket Gamer Connects San Francisco x Game Connection 2024 offers a dedicated platform to explore the latest trends, network with game pioneers, and unlock new opportunities within this thriving space. We're combining two hit events in one as the city's vibrant atmosphere sets the stage for two days of invaluable insights, innovation, and excitement centred around the future of gaming.

One of the highlights of the show will be the Game Dev Stories track, which, this year, is proudly sponsored by King. This series of talks is designed to inspire, with firsthand experiences from game developers sharing their latest projects, groundbreaking innovations, and invaluable lessons from their journey.

There's insights into the creative process, innovative solutions to fiendish problems, and the wisdom they've gained along the way. It's your opportunity to learn from the best in the industry and fuel your own path to success in game development.

The crowned King of games

King's pioneering work has left an indelible mark on the industry, revolutionising the way millions play. As the creators of the iconic Candy Crush Saga and more, King's influence goes beyond simple commercial success. King has instead championed accessible gameplay experiences that transcend age and demographics, introducing a new age of casual gamers.

King's mastery of live operations, player engagement, and game narrative mechanics continues to inspire developers ten years later and the studio’s presence at Pocket Gamer Connects underscores our commitment to fostering knowledge-sharing from industry leaders.

King will be lending its expertise and experience to the Game Dev Stories track with a specially curated panel entitled A Decade of Farm Heroes Saga: Reflecting on the Evolution, Impact, and Future of the UK’s First Billion-Dollar Mobile Game.

Yes, Farm Heroes Saga celebrates its 10th anniversary this year - something it has in common with Pocket Gamer Connects!

King says: "Join us as we mark the 10th anniversary of Farm Heroes Saga, a mobile game that has captured the hearts of players worldwide. This panel discussion will delve into the journey of Farm Heroes Saga over the past decade, exploring its evolution to the present day, its cultural impact on mobile gaming and beyond, and its potential for the future. From memorable events and inclusive gameplay innovations to community engagement, our panellists will share insights, anecdotes and predictions. We invite attendees to look back and learn what 10 years together means for the team behind the game."

So join Pocket Gamer Connects x Game Connection 2024 and track sponsor King in San Francisco this year and meet the brightest minds and biggest stars shaping the future of this dynamic industry.

Find out more about the event and get your tickes here.