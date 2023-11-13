Get ready for a powerful partnership: The ultimate US networking experience is on its way!

Embark on a gaming odyssey like never before as Pocket Gamer Connects San Francisco joins forces with MeetToMatch, turning the Bay Area into a nexus of industry connections!

In an era where collaboration is king, we're thrilled to announce our collaboration with MeetToMatch, solidifying Pocket Gamer Connects San Francisco in March 2024 as the official meeting point for this dynamic networking platform. But here's the real game-changer – every PG Connects delegate gets an all-access pass to the MeetToMatch meeting platform, free and unlimited for five whole days during Pocket Gamers Connects and the following days (while the GDC conference takes place in the city).

Seamless Integration: PG Connects and MeetToMatch in Perfect Harmony

Your Pocket Gamer Connects ticket isn't just a gateway to our leading mobile knowledge-sharing event; it's a golden ticket to five days of networking adventures.

MeetToMatch, a trusted platform since 2017, becomes the heartbeat of industry connections. Trusted by publishers, investors, and developers globally, its messaging and matchmaking prowess provide a direct line to the industry's key players. With access to MeetToMatch across the city, you'll have the flexibility to schedule meetings in diverse locations. Plus, our exclusive Pocket Gamer Connects meeting zone at the Hibernia Hotel becomes your personal command center for networking excellence.

MeetToMatch:The San Francisco Edition

Now your ticket isn't just a pass; it's a portal to a five day-long exploration of gaming greatness. Join us at Pocket Gamer Connects San Francisco and witness how every connection made could be the catalyst for gaming innovation.

Your Pocket Gamer Connects schedule fits into the week-long MeetToMatch schedule for you to use around San Francisco while in the city for conference season. If you're a Pocket Gamer Connects attendee, you'll be able to hold meetings on Monday and Tuesday at the Hibernia with any other MeetToMatch pass-holder, even if they're not attending the talks and panels at Pocket Gamer Connects.

PG Connects returns to San Francisco

Since its debut in 2014, the PG Connects series has attracted a remarkable 48,000 delegates from every corner of the gaming industry. From London to Helsinki, Seattle to Toronto, Vancouver to Hong Kong, Jordan to Bangalore, we've left our mark. Pocket Gamer Connects San Francisco will delve into AI, virtual reality, Web3, blockchain, and the metaverse, while continuing to provide in-depth coverage of all things mobile gaming.

We last hosted Pocket Gamer Connects in San Francisco in 2018.

Pocket Gamer Connects San Francisco 2024 is your gateway to the gaming industry's future. Be prepared to immerse yourself in the latest advancements, attend visionary talks, and engage with industry leaders. Stay tuned for more exciting updates as we count down to this exceptional event outlining the future of mobile and more.

BOOK YOUR TICKET

Don't miss out on being a Super Early Bird and scoring your discount today! You can pocket significant savings by snagging your ticket for this highly anticipated mobile games industry event at PG Connects San Francisco Act fast, and you'll thank us later!