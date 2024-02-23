PocketGamer.biz Podcast - The PGC Wrap-Up: Webshops, AI, avoiding Apple fees and more!

How did Yahtzee break revenue records? What’s up with webshops? And are subscription models shaping up to match past hype?

We answer all these questions and more in this episode of the PocketGamer.biz Podcast live from the floor of PGC London. Host Peggy Anne Salz leads a captivating conversation with Steel Media Ltd. executives Chris James (CEO), Craig Chapple (head of B2B content), and Aaron Astle (PocketGamer.biz news editor).

The group gets into the weeds about redefining customer relationships, advancing IP through AI, and how studios are saying sayonara to Apple’s commission fees. Tune in for our team’s hot takes and exclusive insights on gaming in 2024, and register today for our next event - PGC San Francisco!

What's inside:

00:00 - Intro

01:08 - Show highlights

05:47 - Small changes make a big difference

08:23 - Advancing IP through AI

14:34 - Webshops and Apple's 27% commision

21:00 - Subscription models

23:02 - Favourite talks and tracks

29:02 - Favourite games Q&A

Listen Learn Love

To make sure you get the latest episode of the PocketGamer.biz podcast each and every week, you can subscribe on your favourite services, find us on YouTube, tune in on Spotify, or find our back catalogue over on our podcast page.

Apple Podcasts

Google Podcasts

Spotify

Castbox

Overcast

Pocket Casts

RadioPublic

RSS

And if you've enjoyed this interview, check out more world-class speakers sharing their insights and expertise at one of our events. You can find details of our upcoming events here.

Want to be a part of the podcast - suggest a guest (even yourself), or give us a tip or topic then get in touch.