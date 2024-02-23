PocketGamer.biz Podcast - The PGC Wrap-Up: Webshops, AI, avoiding Apple fees and more!

Interview

The PocketGamer.biz podcast team and guests give you the state of play every week. Here's where to get it and and what's inside this week's episode…

How did Yahtzee break revenue records? What’s up with webshops? And are subscription models shaping up to match past hype?

We answer all these questions and more in this episode of the PocketGamer.biz Podcast live from the floor of PGC London. Host Peggy Anne Salz leads a captivating conversation with Steel Media Ltd. executives Chris James (CEO), Craig Chapple (head of B2B content), and Aaron Astle (PocketGamer.biz news editor).

The group gets into the weeds about redefining customer relationships, advancing IP through AI, and how studios are saying sayonara to Apple’s commission fees. Tune in for our team’s hot takes and exclusive insights on gaming in 2024, and register today for our next event - PGC San Francisco!

 

What's inside:

00:00 - Intro
01:08 - Show highlights
05:47 - Small changes make a big difference
08:23 - Advancing IP through AI
14:34 - Webshops and Apple's 27% commision
21:00 - Subscription models
23:02 - Favourite talks and tracks
29:02 - Favourite games Q&A

