PG Connects Advent Calendar: A Daily Festive Treat

Celebrate the festive season with a special treat each day from Pocket Gamer Connects. Click through to find today's surprise…

By , Events Marketing Manager
We're kicking off December with our 'PG Connects Advent Calendar 2023'.

Every day you'll find a Connects-related update inside, full of joy and fun!

Each day unveils a new treasure trove of insights, innovations, and surprises within the ever-evolving realm of gaming and technology. As we count down the days to festivities and celebration, PG Connects invites you on a thrilling journey through 24 captivating windows of industry excellence.

Something for everyone 

Immerse yourself in a daily spectacle of exclusive content, featuring expert interviews, cutting-edge trends, and behind-the-scenes glimpses into the minds shaping the future of games... And there's a daily gift too…

Prepare to be enchanted, surprised, and enlightened - let the PG Connects Advent Calendar unlock the power of knowledge one window at a time!

If you've not yet registered for the upcoming conferences you can do so at PG Connects London or PG Connects San Francisco.

Check back every day 'til Christmas for fun insights about our upcoming events and to get a better idea of what we have in store for you. You won’t want to miss a day!


  • DAY 1 - Great giveaway! Save 10% on PGC tickets

    DAY 1 - Great giveaway! Save 10% on PGC tickets logo

    To kick off the holiday celebrations we’re offering a special gift to all our readers of an exclusive discount on upcoming PG Connects events.

    Join us at our flagship conference in London on January 22nd and 23rd where we’ll be kicking off a year of celebrations as PG Connects reaches a decade of international conference events.

    Followed by our long awaited return to San Francisco on March 18th and 19th, taking place just before GDC and in partnership with MeetToMatch offering not only two days of insightful content but also five days of access to the meeting platform ensuring top rate networking opportunities.

    Take full advantage of all Pocket Gamer Connects has to offer with the discount code ‘ADVENT2024’ and secure a bargain of 10% off PG Connects London and 10% off PG Connects San Francisco before midnight on Sunday 3rd December!


  • DAY 2 - Join us in January to celebrate our PGC 10 year anniversary!

    DAY 2 - Join us in January to celebrate our PGC 10 year anniversary! logo

    As we're on the countdown to the festive season, day two is a double feature, looking back at how far PGConnects has come over the last 10 years since the first ever Connects conference in 2014!

    See some of the highlights of 10 incredible years of conferences in this highlight reel:
    Celebrating 10 YEARS of Pocket Gamer Connects

    And for an extra special treat get to know a bit more about how PG Connects came into existence from the people who made it happen, our illustrious founders, in this video interview!
    Celebrating 10 Years of Pocket Gamer Connects: The Story Behind the Brand

    Reasons to attend:

    • We’re the UK’s largest games industry event
    • We've been running the Connects international conference series since 2014 – that's 45 events in the UK, North America, Finland, The Middle East… and more!
    • For London 2024 we'll have 2,500+ delegates from every corner of the industry – indies, dev studios, publishers, c-level executives, investors, service providers, hardware manufacturers, students, media and more
    • Full international representation with over 55 nationalities in attendance
    • 950+ companies ranging from the biggest names to promising start-ups
    • More than 200 speakers with some of the finest minds delivering the sharpest insight
    • A 28-track programme consisting of 56+ hours of content, from classic topics monetisation strategies, market overviews and indie success stories to newcomers influencers, ICOs and eSports
    • A bustling expo area showcasing the latest unmissable – and often undiscovered – talent
    • Big Indie Pitch competitions set to unearth 'the next big thing'
    • More than 5,000 business encounters through our bespoke meeting system
    • Networking-tastic options, from arranged encounters to a fully restructured scheduling to the renowned Global Connects after-party, everything is centred on you making the connections that matter

  • DAY 3 - Networking Opportunities Galore!

    DAY 3 - Networking Opportunities Galore! logo

    It's day three of our advent calendar and today is another big one!

    Networking is a key feature of any PG Connects event and PG Connect London 2024 has more networking opportunities than ever before!

    • Publisher SpeedMatch - Curated 121 meetings between developers and publishers to help find your ‘match made in business heaven’
    • Investor Connector - Dedicated one-on-one meetings with investors and VCs looking to spend the right kind of money in the right sector.
    • Big Indie Zone - The best place for indie developers to showcase their games at the heart of the conference space
    • The Very Big Indie Pitch - A chance for indie developers engage in a pitching competition for fame, media coverage and a very special trophy
    • Launchpad - Shine a spotlight on your latest creation, whether its a product game or service, in front of an audience of media, and industry professionals
    • Journalist Bar - Pre-book an appointment for valuable 1 on 1 time with PG Biz journalists
    • Kick Off Party - Start your PG Connects experience early, catch up with old friends and make new ones as we prepare for the conference to start
    • Global Connects Party - this is where the real networking happens - review day one of PG Connects in a relaxed environment
    • MeetToMatch - Get a head start on networking by setting up meetings via our dedicated online platform when it goes live, register for your ticket now to be first in line when platform goes live.
    • Follow us on Socials - Get all the highlights and latest goes on via our social media profiles and connect with other attendees in the comments.

    There are so many ways to get more out of your conference experience and it's all included in the price of your ticket.


  • DAY 4 - An Extra Special Bonus to Your PG Connects Ticket

    DAY 4 - An Extra Special Bonus to Your PG Connects Ticket logo

    It's day four of our festive celebrations and today we’re looking ahead to March 2024 when PG Connects heads to San Francisco, taking place on the 18th and 19th of March, just ahead of GDC.

    This edition of PG Connects will be extra special as attendees will not only get to experience two days of jam packed conference content, but we’ve also partnered with MeetToMatch too.

    This means that attendees will not only get two days of insightful conference content but also extended networking opportunities via complimentary access for a remarkable five days, seamlessly extending across the entire duration of both PG Connects and GDC. 

    Now you can use MeetToMatch at PG Connects AND your visit to GDC!

    MeetToMatch has been the industry's preferred meeting platform since 2017, and now, its San Francisco Edition adds an extra layer of networking opportunities. The online meeting schedule access comes bundled with your PG Connects San Francisco ticket, currently available at Early Bird prices for a limited time.

    Seize this chance to secure your spot and immerse yourself in a dynamic community of games industry professionals. Join us in San Francisco for an unforgettable convergence of industry insights, networking, and innovation. Don't miss out - act now!

     

     


  • DAY 5 - The Secret to PGC's Success

    DAY 5 - The Secret to PGC's Success logo

    On this fifth day of the holiday season, we're putting the spotlight on the heart of PG Connects—your experiences!
    As integral members of our PG Connects family, you, our attendees, are the driving force behind the continuous growth and success of our events so we’re continuing with our PGC Stories series to shine a light on all of you!

    We've already received a plethora of submissions, each narrating unique experiences that have contributed to the vibrant tapestry of PG Connects. Check out a glimpse of these stories on our website, and delve deeper into the background of these submissions through our PGC Stories editorial series.

    So many great PGC events. From attending the first event back in 2014 I’ve been a huge supporter of Chris and his team. Some great memories presenting at the inaugural PGC London, to DJing in Dubai, climbing the cliffs of Petra, gambling in Seattle, partying in San Francisco and even when covid came along had the first virtual event about Web3 and blockchain games.
    Never stop PGC team, you guys rock!” Tony Pearce - Rewality+

    PGC 2017 London was a cornerstone of my career in the industry. I met the Wrecking Crew and it literally changed my life and career. I made the best of industry friends there, and I am in contact with all of them to this day. My life would not be the same without that random chance meeting where I was adopted into their amazing friendship and group.” Manny Hachey - Threaks

    It's not too late to add your own chapter to this collection. Share your memories, whether they're about your inaugural PGC event, forging crucial business connections, or unforgettable moments from our lively parties and mixers. Your stories make PG Connects a truly extraordinary gathering, and we can't wait to hear and celebrate them all!


  • DAY 6 - PG Connects Gets Social

    DAY 6 - PG Connects Gets Social logo

    Welcome to the sixth day of December where we become your gateway to a month-long celebration of industry insights and festive surprises with our advent calendar!

    Today we dive into the heart of the games community with the PG Connects social media channels, as we unwrap a daily array of exclusive content via our social media platforms to connect you with the pulse of games innovation.

    Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram to stay in the loop as we share expert interviews, behind-the-scenes glimpses, and real-time updates on the latest trends shaping the games landscape. Engage with fellow enthusiasts, industry leaders, and the PG Connects community through interactive posts and discussions, creating a virtual space where ideas flourish.

    Join the conversation using our dedicated hashtag #pgconnects and immerse yourself in a global dialogue about the future of games. Whether you're a developer, entrepreneur, or simply a games enthusiast, our social media channels are your passport to an interactive experience that transcends boundaries.

    Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to connect, collaborate, and celebrate the spirit of games together. Follow PG Connects on social media, and let us be your daily portal into a world where every like, share, and comment opens the door to new possibilities in the ever-evolving realm of games. Unleash the power of community—join us on social media, and let the games festivities begin!


  • DAY 7 - The Investment Opportunity You've Been Waiting For

    DAY 7 - The Investment Opportunity You've Been Waiting For logo

    Day seven of our advent calendar is all about the match-making extravaganza that is Investor Connector - a key component of any of our Pocket Gamer Connects events.

    It's a pivotal networking opportunity, bridging the realms of innovation and investment within the dynamic landscape of PG Connects. It's there as a catalyst for meaningful connections, bringing together visionary game developers and prospective investors in a synergy of possibilities.

    At the heart of Investor Connector is a commitment to facilitating collaboration that fuels the growth of groundbreaking games projects. In short, game developers gain exclusive access to a curated network of potential investors, unlocking doors to funding, mentorship, and strategic partnerships.

    And it's all done via a bespoke matchmaking process that ensures that developers find investors whose vision aligns seamlessly with their creative endeavours.

    Investor Connector at PG Connects is not merely a meeting ground; it is the nexus where dreams transform into reality.  As the games industry continues to soar to new heights, Investor Connector stands as a testament to the power of strategic partnerships in shaping the future of games.

    Find out more here.


  • DAY 8 - New and Exciting Content at PG Connects London

    DAY 8 - New and Exciting Content at PG Connects London logo

    It's advent calendar day eight so get ready to embark on a cutting-edge journey at PG Connects London with an array of exciting new tracks that delve deep into the pulse of the games industry. One such trailblazing track is "Digital Policy Decoded," offering a roadmap to navigate the evolving media landscape post the Digital Services Act and Digital Markets Act. Decode the intricacies of these regulations and gain insights into how they shape the future of the digital realm.

    Venture into the realm of "Hybrid Casual Hype," a track that unveils the secrets behind the success of hybrid casual games. Explore the delicate balance of simplicity and depth, user-friendly accessibility, and the art of retaining users through effective monetization strategies. Delve into the future potential of this genre and understand why it's capturing the attention of gamers worldwide.

    "IP Unlocked" is another fascinating track that beckons exploration. Uncover the potential and pitfalls of licensing and working with intellectual property, unlocking the global power of iconic franchises. This track promises a comprehensive journey into the intricate world of intellectual property in games.

    Additional new tracks covering content ranging from webstore dynamics and monetisation to user-generated content and creative insights from top UK companies. These new tracks at PG Connects London promise to be a captivating expedition, providing attendees with invaluable insights and strategies to navigate the ever-evolving landscape of the games industry. Get ready to decode, explore, and unlock the limitless possibilities that await in the world of games innovation.


  • DAY 9 - Trailblazing Speakers Head to London in January

    DAY 9 - Trailblazing Speakers Head to London in January logo

    As we embark on day nine of the advent calendar we look at how PG Connects London is proud to showcase an unparalleled lineup of industry luminaries and visionaries, shaping the future of the games landscape. Our carefully curated selection of speakers comprises trailblazers, thought leaders, and experts, each bringing a wealth of experience and insight to the forefront.

    Among the distinguished speakers is Sophie Vo, founder at Rise and Play, a renowned figure in the industry. With a track record of groundbreaking achievements in conscious leadership, Sophie is set to share invaluable perspectives on psychological safety during their session.

    Additionally, we are thrilled to host Celine Pasula, Managing Director at Ubisoft Redlynx, a pioneer in mobile development, known for mobile and PC/Console unification. Celine’s expertise in fostering collaboration promises to deliver a captivating session, providing attendees with a deep dive into the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in the games ecosystem.

    These are just a glimpse of the extraordinary lineup of speakers at PG Connects London. From seasoned industry veterans to emerging trailblazers, each speaker contributes a unique perspective, collectively shaping the narrative of the games industry's future. Prepare to be inspired, informed, and engaged as these thought leaders take the stage to share their unparalleled insights at PG Connects London.


  • DAY 10 - An Opportunity For Indie Developers

    DAY 10 - An Opportunity For Indie Developers logo

    On day ten of our advent calendar we shine a spotlight on the Indie Expo Table Competition, a thrilling opportunity to be part of the Big Indie Zone at PG Connects London! This competition is a celebration of indie game developers, offering a chance to showcase their creativity and innovation to a global audience.

    For indie developers seeking a platform to shine, the Indie Expo Table Competition provides a complimentary exhibition space, placing them directly in the spotlight of one of the most vibrant and diverse games events in the world. It's a golden ticket to not only present your game but to connect with industry professionals, potential collaborators, and fellow indie enthusiasts.

    The Big Indie Zone is a dynamic space pulsating with the energy of indie games innovation. From immersive gameplay experiences to unique narratives, indie developers participating in the Indie Expo Table Competition have the opportunity to captivate the audience, garner attention, and potentially unlock doors to new partnerships and opportunities.

    This competition encapsulates the spirit of PG Connects London, where the games community comes together to celebrate creativity, diversity, and the boundless potential of indie game development. Don't miss your chance to be part of this exciting journey, as the Indie Expo Table Competition propels indie developers into the limelight, creating a stage for their games to shine amidst the global games community.


  • DAY 11 - Step Up To The Plate and Get Ready To Pitch

    DAY 11 - Step Up To The Plate and Get Ready To Pitch logo

    Day 11 on our advent calendar presents an adrenaline-fueled showcase of creativity and innovation at PG Connects London with the Very Big Indie Pitch!

    This thrilling competition is the ultimate platform for indie game developers to pitch their groundbreaking projects to a panel of expert judges and a captivated audience.

    The Very Big Indie Pitch is more than a competition; it's an opportunity for indie developers to shine in the spotlight, receiving invaluable feedback from industry veterans and potential investors. With a format that combines speed pitching and networking, participants have a limited time to impress the judges and stand out in the crowded indie games landscape.

    This high-stakes event unfolds within the dynamic atmosphere of PG Connects London, where the games industry's brightest minds converge. Developers not only gain exposure for their projects but also have the chance to forge meaningful connections with publishers, investors, and fellow indie enthusiasts.

    The Very Big Indie Pitch embodies the spirit of PG Connects, fostering an environment of collaboration, discovery, and celebration of indie games innovation. For those seeking to make a mark in the industry, this competition is the gateway to recognition and potential partnerships. Don't miss the chance to be part of this exhilarating showcase that defines the pulse of indie games at PG Connects London!


