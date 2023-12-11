PG Connects Advent Calendar: A Daily Festive Treat

On this fifth day of the holiday season, we're putting the spotlight on the heart of PG Connects—your experiences!

As integral members of our PG Connects family, you, our attendees, are the driving force behind the continuous growth and success of our events so we’re continuing with our PGC Stories series to shine a light on all of you!

We've already received a plethora of submissions, each narrating unique experiences that have contributed to the vibrant tapestry of PG Connects. Check out a glimpse of these stories on our website, and delve deeper into the background of these submissions through our PGC Stories editorial series.

“So many great PGC events. From attending the first event back in 2014 I’ve been a huge supporter of Chris and his team. Some great memories presenting at the inaugural PGC London, to DJing in Dubai, climbing the cliffs of Petra, gambling in Seattle, partying in San Francisco and even when covid came along had the first virtual event about Web3 and blockchain games.

Never stop PGC team, you guys rock!” Tony Pearce - Rewality+

“PGC 2017 London was a cornerstone of my career in the industry. I met the Wrecking Crew and it literally changed my life and career. I made the best of industry friends there, and I am in contact with all of them to this day. My life would not be the same without that random chance meeting where I was adopted into their amazing friendship and group.” Manny Hachey - Threaks

It's not too late to add your own chapter to this collection. Share your memories, whether they're about your inaugural PGC event, forging crucial business connections, or unforgettable moments from our lively parties and mixers. Your stories make PG Connects a truly extraordinary gathering, and we can't wait to hear and celebrate them all!