News

NetDragon’s gaming segment generated 58% of the company’s revenue in the first half of 2023

The company’s gaming segment saw an 8% increase in revenue, despite incurring a 13% decline in total

NetDragon’s gaming segment generated 58% of the company’s revenue in the first half of 2023
By , Staff Writer

Chinese tech giant NetDragon generated 3.7 billion yuan ($508.9 million) in the first half of 2023, representing a 13% year-on-year decrease, according to the company’s latest financial report.

Despite the decrease, gaming proved to be a particular strong point for the company, generating 1.920 billion yuan ($261.3 million), representing 58% of the total and an 8% increase from the same period in 2022 - a new record for the company. The company’s gaming interest also saw a 9% increase in core segmental profit, which stood at 1.1 billion yuan ($151.3 million).

"As China entered into a new post-pandemic era, we were able to capitalise on the domestic economic recovery as our gaming business resumed its growth trajectory in the first half of 2023, achieving revenue of RMB1.9 billion, an 8% increase YoY,” said NetDragon chairman Dr. Dejian Liu.

“We remained focused on executing our multi-pronged strategy of driving consistent revenue growth of our existing flagship games, continually investing in R&D to expand our pipeline of new games, as well as driving innovation with new technologies. As a result, our revenue growth for the period significantly exceeded the market growth again both in the PC and mobile segments. This is a testament to not just the strength of our IPs, but more importantly, the deep capabilities of our team."

Gaming leads the way

The gaming segment’s gross profit stood at 1.858 billion yuan ($258.6 million), at a gross margin of 97%. In contrast, the company’s educational segment saw a 249 million yuan loss in gross profit ($34.3 million) at a gross margin of 24%.

While the company’s gaming segment saw increases in revenue, it also recorded increases in operational costs. Research and development costs rose 16% year-on-year to 411 million yuan ($56.5 million), while administrative costs increased 3% to 156 million yuan ($21.5 million). However, there was a slight decrease in selling and marketing costs, which fell 1% to 187 million yuan ($25.7 million).

In April, NetDragon announced its intention to spin off its educational business, merging it with Gravitas Education Holdings.


Tags:
Lewis Rees
Lewis Rees
Staff Writer

Lewis Rees is a journalist, author, and escape room enthusiast based in South Wales. He got his degree in Film and Video from the University of Glamorgan. He's been a gamer all his life.

Related Articles

News Mar 28th, 2023

NetDragon announces 2022 full-year financial results

as News Sep 7th, 2022

NetDragon sees a 26.3 increase in revenue year-on-year

as News Mar 24th, 2017

Hong Kong developer NetDragon boosts revenues by 120% following strong mobile growth in 2016

News Aug 11th, 2023

East Side Games sees revenue slide by 32% in first quarter 2023 financials

News Aug 10th, 2023

Applovin financials see rise driven by new AI investments but declining revenue for apps