The European mobile gaming market's big winners for August

Analytics company Diandian has analysed the state of the European mobile gaming market for August 2023.

In terms of downloads, Dream Games' Royal Match rose two places to take the crown on Google Play, with Roblox in second place and a new entry, Roblock Gym Clicker: Tap Hero in third place. Tic Tac Toe - 2 Player XO rose 73 places to take the fourth spot, while Stumble Guys rounded out the top five, rising 20 places.

Scopely's Monopoly GO! Maintained its position at the top of the iOS market, with more than 3.9 million downloads. Royal Match came in third place, while Subway Surfers and Roblox each fell two places to fourth and fifth place, respectively.

My Perfect Hotel rose an astounding 154 places to second place on iOS, and just missed out on a spot in the top ten, reaching number 11 despite a total rise of 187 places.

Diandian notes that Europe’s status as the birthplace of many well-known hypercasual developers, such as Rovio and Supercell, makes the region “fertile ground” for casual games in comparison to other markets such as Japan, South Korea, and North America. Since My Perfect Hotel has already proven successful in North America, the company notes that its success in Europe is “not surprising”.

Moreover, the report notes that the success of My Perfect Hotel has “temporarily verified the path of mixed casual gameplay through the market performance of developed regions represented by Europe,” despite the receding popularity of the ultracasual genre.

August saw the emergence of several Vietnamese studios to prominent positions in the European market, with Roblock Gym Clicker, Merge War, and Gangster Crime all debuting in the top 20 most downloaded games on the Google Play charts.

The master of revenue

Coin Master maintained its place as the top earner on both iOS and Google Play, while Candy Crush remained in number two. Interestingly, the most downloaded games on both storefronts, Monopoly GO! And Royal Match, rose two spots each to third place on iOS and Google Play, respectively.

Coin Master proved particularly lucrative on the App Store. The game drew over $37.06 million in Europe over August, with the iOS accounting for 74.5%.

Whiteout Survival saw the highest rise among the top 20 on both storefronts, climbing 13 spots on Google Play to reach number 15 and 12 spots on the App Store to reach number 12. Revenue for the game exceeded $7.45 million over August.

We listed the developers of several of the games listed in the article as some of the top 50 mobile game makers of 2023.