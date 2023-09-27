News

1 in 190: Why networking is essential for jobs in games

Chances of getting that job are only 0.05% without putting in those networking hours

By , News Editor

Tencent’s business development director Amir Satvat has taken to LinkedIn to express the importance of networking in such a competitive jobs landscape.

With history as Dell America’s strategy and business development lead, Amazon’s lead strategist and head of global startup operations, and more, Satvat's analysis is certainly worth a listen. Especially with such a steep application hill to climb…

Running up that hill

Satvat has previously noted that 170 applicants apply for each gaming job advertised on LinkedIn, but this has since become even more competitive. Over the past three months, there have "alarmingly" been 190 applicants per position, on average - showing the employment market is only increasing in its competitiveness.

Several hundred roles advertised through LinkedIn were used to synthesise such a number - all in gaming - with the 190 applicants figure reached by finding the average number of applicants per advertised role by their closing dates.

Aiming for a job in the games industry through blind application - without networking - nets an even lower success rate than most gachas; the odds of success are a mere 0.05%.

"With the new average of 190 applicants per games job and consistent data from diverse sources suggesting that 90% of jobs in the games industry are clinched through some facet of networking, the odds of success through blind applications dwindle to a dismal 0.05% (or one in 1,900) if you have no contacts at the target company. It indeed equates to playing the lottery," said Satvat.

However, he has been sure to encourage applicants not to be demoralised by this, but to be galvanised to network within the games industry. "The stiff competition highlights the essentiality of dedicating time and effort to cultivate significant connections. This networking route is infinitely more beneficial than sending out blind applications, substantially enhancing your opportunities and furnishing indispensable insights and support in your career trajectory."

Rather than taking the one in 1,900 chance, SatVat passionately advocates for taking the better - though still challenging - odds of being the one in 190. He began his new role at Tencent this August: "Personally, transitioning back into games from a more traditional role at Amazon took me nearly six months, so if you can surpass that, you're ahead of me! But I would have never made it with the one in 1,900 racket."


