Bobby Kotick out at Activision Blizzard

In news that is hardly a surprise, controversial Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick announced that he will be departing his role in 2024.

In an email sent to Activision Blizzard employees today, Kotick wrote “I have long said that I am fully committed to helping with the transition. Phil [Spencer] has asked me to stay on as CEO of ABK, reporting to him, and we have agreed that I will do that through the end of 2023. We both look forward to working together on a smooth integration for our teams and players.”

The announcement comes on the same day that Microsoft officially closed its acquisition of Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion, the largest gaming acquisition of all time. Estimates suggest that Kotick stands to make $520 million from the deal (the value of his personal shares) and is also eligible for $14.4 million in severance pay should he be terminated - or quit - within a year of the deal's closure.

It's safe to say that after 33 years at the company he won't be smarting too much at passing the baton onto his company's new owners.

So what makes Kotick such a controversial figure? During his 33 year tenure at the company, he has helped make Activision Blizzard one of the world's largest and most successful gaming companies, but the company has also faced serious allegations of misconduct, including sexual assault, sexual harassment, and bullying.

As to whether one of gaming's most colourful characters will resurface in a new role or finally depart the boardroom for good remains to be seen.