First speakers announced for PGC London - our flagship conference in January

We're starting off 2024 with a bang at our big London event, Pocket Gamer Connects London 2024. Not only will this our biggest event of the year, but 2024's show is the 10th anniversary of PG Connects too!

January is right around the corner so now's the time to start getting ready and make sure you're all set to make the most Pocket Gamer Connects London 2024, and with our Super Early Bird ticket offer ending TONIGHT at midnight, it's time to act fast.

What's on at PGC London 2024?

Pocket Gamer Connects is back in London on January 22 - 23, with over 2,000 people coming from all over the world for two days of networking, exploring, pitching, and learning from more than 200 gaming industry experts. Our London conference is a fan favorite, so don't miss the chance to kick off your year by making lasting connections and discovering the future of the gaming industry.

We're proud to announce that some of the biggest names in the industry will be present at our London conference, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to share with you just a few of the names that will be joining us as speakers and leading the future-gazing discussions.

Each speaker is a trailblazing presence and today we can announce the initial run of star speakers for PGC London 2024. Those speakers include:

Kate Edwards, CEO, Geogrify

Felix Braberg, Head of Ad Monetization, Consultant

Taewon Yun, Chief Business Officer, Super Evil Megacorp

Jim Ying, Executive Director, CVCapital

Kristian Segerstrale, CEO, Super Evil Megacorp

Kelly Vero, Founder, Core Game

Paul West, Founder, Fumb Games

Stuart De Ville, Director, Game Dev London & Fribbly Games

Marcus Pullen, MD, Blue Donut Studios

Steve Bromley, Founder & Games User Researcher, gamesuserresearch.com

Oded Sharon, Indie Developer, Corbomite Games

Susan Cummings, Managing Director, Tiny Rebel

Mick Morris, Vice President, Games Psyop

Tracy Clark, Head of People, Sega Hardlight

Gina Jackson, Founder, SKILLfull Ltd

Darren Yeomans, Studio Director, Atomhawk Design

Lakhvir Takhar, Strategic Partnerships Manager, Robot Teddy

John Brunning, Lawyer, Fieldfisher

Maor Sadra, CEO & Co-Founder, INCRMNTAL

Hadar Telem, Director of Business Operations, INCRMNTAL

Book Your Ticket!

Our Super Early Bird pricing offer for this unmissable show is available now… but not for long. Special ticket prices end TODAY November 2.

Take advantage of this opportunity by securing your ticket to our biggest show EVER at the best possible price,save you up to a whopping £470! Prices are rising very soon, so you don't want to miss out on the best deal possible!

See you there!

Book Your Ticket!

Our Super Early Bird pricing offer for this unmissable show is available now… but not for long. Special ticket prices end THIS THURSDAY November 2.

Take advantage of this opportunity by securing your ticket to our biggest show EVER at the best possible price,save you up to a whopping £470! Prices are rising very soon, so you don't want to miss out on the best deal possible!

See you there!