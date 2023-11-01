Experience cutting edge content at PG Connects London

We're kicking off 2024 in fine style with the return our flagship event - Pocket Gamer Connects London 2024.

Not only will this show be our biggest event yet, we'll be celebrating the 10th anniversary of PG Connects too!

January is just around the corner, and many game industry professionals from around the world have already secured their spots for our London conference. Now is therefore the perfect time to start planning ahead and ensure that you're fully prepared to maximise your time in London!

What's on at the show?

Pocket Gamer Connects is making its return to London on January 22 - 23rd, welcoming more than 2,000 attendees from across the globe for two days dedicated to networking, exploration, pitching, and learning from over 200 of the gaming industry's foremost experts. Our London conference is our most popular event so you won't want to miss the opportunity to kickstart your 2024 by establishing transformative connections and being part of the action.

Not only will we be celebrating all things PG Connects from the last 10 years, we also be delivering all the forward thinking content that we’re famous for! Learn everything from the best way to set up a studio to sourcing investment like a pro. Discover the latest disruptive technologies, master user acquisition and, of course, it’s THE place to talk Web3, blockchain, artificial intelligence and all the latest emerging tech that you’ll need to stay ahead of the competition and thrive in new and emerging markets.

It works like this…

Across the two days of the show all of our talks are organised into 28 themed tracks. Pick a track you like and settle in for talks on that topic, back to back without having to lift a finger (other than to help yourself to free complimentary tea and coffee).

Or skip from track to track, zooming in on the specific talks that hit the spot for your needs. Whatever you need to know - we've got an expert on hand to show you the road ahead.

Here's all 28 tracks at PGC London… Hold tight…

Ad Insights

In-game ads remain central to many studios' monetisation strategy - join us to discover the latest trends and advice

AI Advances

From art to scriptwriting and programming: machine learning and artificial intelligence will change the way we create and communicate

Alternative Revenue Models

Delve into alternative approaches aimed at enhancing your revenue generation capabilities.

Audience Accelerator

Tips and guides for growing your game using the best UA and marketing techniques4

Beyond Games

Where the cutting edge of games intersects with film, TV, comics, music, pop culture and more…

Big Screen Gaming

Beyond mobile: developing and publishing for PC, console, XR, cloud gaming and more.

Building on Blockchain

An introduction to what blockchain means for any developer - with insights into the technology and how crypto works with games.

Creative Kingdom

Creative insight into the latest & hottest industry trends from top British games companies.

Game Dev Stories

Hear from games developers and find out what they are working on, how they have innovated and what lessons they have learned along the way.

Game Maker Insights

Case studies from the front line, covering the likes of game design, audio, character design, UX, and narrative.

Global Trends

From East to West: facts, figures and insight into the latest industry trends from all over the globe.

Hybrid Casual Hype

Explore the unique features of hybrid casual games; simplicity, depth, easy access, user retention through monetization and the future potential.

Incredible Indies

How to survive and thrive as a smaller studio in today's competitive games development landscape.

Industry Visions & Values

How to build a better games industry and aspire to a more a more positive future for everyone

Live Ops Landscape

A track dedicated to explaining and improving your approach to live ops, the core of the modern games world.

Marketing Mavens

Discover the latest tips and techniques from the personalities and agencies that are changing the media world.

Master the Multiplayer

Multiplayer games dominate the charts - but what tips, technology and secret sauce can help you compete!

Metaverse Magic

Get the most out of the modern metaverse! Discover the cutting edge of communication and entertainment.

Monetiser

Make the most of new advertising formats, IAPs and other monetisation developments in this cash focused track.

Publishing Power

Get the most out of your publishing deal and take your game's launch to the next level

Recruit and Restart

Industry experts share strategies for talent acquisition, diversity, resilience, and navigating setbacks

Show Me The Money

Get practical insight on securing the funding that will make a difference.

The Developer Toolkit

Everything a growing developer needs: essential, practical advice about all aspects of making games.

The Growth Track

Essential insight into user acquisition, retention techniques, and how to grow your game.

UGC Update

Explore user-generated content, and discover strategies and inspiration to stay at the forefront of UGC trends

Virtual Visions

Enter the exciting world of virtual reality and augmented reality, featuring cutting-edge insights that redefine the possibilities of this rapidly evolving VR/AR/XR scene.

Web 3 Wonders

What's next for the blockchain gaming scene? Dive deeper into the techniques and strategies that are shaping this growing market

Webstore Wizardry

Discover the significance of webstores and how to use them in the monetisation of your games.

