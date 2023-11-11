From H(a)des to Katana (Z)ero: Here are all the games announced for Netflix Geeked Week

Netflix has become one of the premier names not just in the wider entertainment industry, but in mobile gaming too. The streaming giant has become one of the world’s biggest brands thanks to a combination of playing host to some of the world’s biggest series and films and creating its own IPs.

The popularity of their products has led to the creation of Geeked Week - an annual event highlighting the company’s new shows, films, and games running from November 6 to 12 2023. And today comes the reveal of new games to the platform.

Here are all of the games announced today as part of Geeked Week 2023.

Money Heist (Coming Soon from Killasoft)

Releasing alongside upcoming Money Heist spin-off Berlin, this game based on the hit series sees players join the La Perla de Barcelona crew to carry out a heist, with their choices proving key to its success - or failure.

Shadow and Bone: Enter the Fold (Available Now from Chimera Entertainment)

This interactive role playing game lets players discover previously untold stories between the first and second series of the hit series Shadow and Bone, based on the works of author Leigh Bardugo, taking control of believed characters such as Alina, Jesper, and Sturmhond.

Chicken Run: Eggstraction (Coming Soon from Aardman)

Following on from where the upcoming Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget movie ends, this squad-based heist game sees the cast of the film infiltrate a variety of locations to rescue their fellow chickens from a grisly fate. The game is being developed by Aardman, creators of the Chicken Run film series.

The Dragon Prince: Xadia (Coming Soon from Wonderstorm)

This cooperative RPG from The Dragon Prince creators Wonderstorm lets players explore the world of Xadia alongside the heroes of the hit animated series, which will enter its sixth series next year. Discover new stories with all the heart, humour, and high stakes that the series is known for, while facing off against iconic villains from the series.

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals (Available Now from Night School Studio)

The follow-up to critically acclaimed supernatural thriller Oxenfree - which is itself available exclusively to Netflix subscribers on mobile - follows Riley, an environmental researcher investigating unnatural radio signals - and becoming embroiled in a mysterious cult and portals in space and time.

Death’s Door (Coming Soon from Acid Nerve)

This indie title puts players in the shoes (or talons) of a crow who acts as a reaper, who has to track down a thief in a land untouched by death. The game has found critical acclaim on console and PC thanks to its engaging storyline and top-down gameplay.

Katana Zero (Coming Soon from Askiisoft)

This neo-noir action platformer with a twist lets players smash, dash, and manipulate time in an effort to unravel their past, with the twist that players need to avoid getting hit even once as they fight through each level. The game is already available for PC, Mac, Switch, and Xbox, but now comes to mobile exclusively for Netflix members.

Slayaway Camp 2: Netflix and Kill (Now Available from Blue Wizard Digital)

The sequel to hit puzzle game Slayaway Camp puts players in the shoes of Skullface, a slasher villain trapped inside a familiar streaming service, with hundreds of new victims across classic movie genres to decapitate, stab, or otherwise murder.

Hades (Coming Soon from Supergiant Games)

Hades is a game that leads little introduction - the rogue-like dungeon crawler has become a worldwide smash hit. The game puts players in the shoes of Zagreus, the prince of the Underworld on a mission to defy the god of death, fathering the powers of Olympian gods along the way. This release comes with a caveat, however - the game is coming exclusively to iOS on the Netflix Games platform.

Braid: Anniversary Edition (Coming Soon from Number None)

Braid first launched for console and PC all the way back in 2008, and now the award-winning time-traveling puzzle platformer is coming back in the anniversary edition, putting players in the shoes of a hero seeking to rescue an abducted princess - but is everything as it seems? The Anniversary edition offers updated graphics, sound design, and a variety of changes, as well as the ability to swap back and forth between both the original and reimagined version of the game at any time.

We listed Netflix as one of the top 50 mobile game makers of 2023.