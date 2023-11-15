Apple announce App Store Awards 2023 finalists

It’s time for Apple to once more celebrate the ongoing success of their App Stores (both iOS and Mac) via their annual App Store Awards and the shortlists for potential winners across 10 categories are out now.

There are 37 games, apps and developers getting recognition as “delivering exceptional experiences and making a profound cultural impact” with the final 10 winners being announced later in November.

Last year's top award for iPhone App of the Year went to photo-sharing social network Be Real while iPhone Game of the Year went to Respawn and Tencent’s now defunct Apex Legends Mobile. iPad App of the Year was collaborative notetaker GoodNotes 5 from Time Base Technology with iPad Game of the Year being X.D Network Inc’s mobile puzzler Moncage.

Announcing the 2023 awards Apple Fellow, Tim Schiller said “We are excited about the achievements of these App Store Award finalists who are helping users around the world to explore their interests in drawing, design, video editing, education, music, time management, working out, hiking, playing games, and so much more.

“These finalists are all incredibly talented and have put enormous effort into creating these great apps and games. We are inspired by their accomplishments and look forward to announcing the winners of the App Store Awards later this month.

App Store Awards 2023 finalists in full

iPhone App of the Year Finalists

AllTrails "for helping the world find their way outside"

Duolingo "for bringing learning to the masses"

Flighty "for keeping travelers on time and stress-free at the airport"

iPhone Game of the Year Finalists

Afterplace "for creating a retro role-playing game with intuitive controls"

Honkai: Star Rail "for building a space fantasy adventure with cinematic animation"

Vampire Survivors "for inspiring a new roguelike action genre"

iPad App of the Year Finalists

Concepts "for creating innovative drawing tools and dynamic color palettes"

DaVinci Resolve "for creating a more portable video editing experience"

Prêt-à-Makeup "for bringing makeup designs to life for all beauty enthusiasts"

iPad Game of the Year Finalists

Eggy Party "for crafting whimsical and joyful experiences for users"

Lost in Play "for delivering charming visuals and gameplay for all ages"

Pocket City 2 "for inviting players to build from their imagination"

Mac App of the Year Finalists

Linearity Curve "for crafting innovative design tools for pros and aspiring designers"

Photomator "for making the photo editing workflow faster and simpler"

Portal "for immersing users in beautiful landscapes and spatial audio"

Mac Game of the Year Finalists

ELEX II "for transporting players to a dynamic Science Fantasy world"

Lies of P "for delivering smooth gameplay with an alternative twist on a classic tale"

Return to Monkey Island "for building on its iconic point-and-click adventure"

Apple Watch App of the Year Finalists

Planny "for intelligently helping users stay on top of tasks"

SmartGym "for creating smart and targeted workouts at any skill level"

Tide Guide "for offering water enthusiasts real-time marine conditions"

Apple TV App of the Year Finalists

Bugsnax "for capturing mystery and charm through its gameplay"

FitOn "for offering a range of workout experiences with popular trainers and celebrities"

MUBI "for bringing quality cinema to users’ homes"

Apple Arcade Game of the Year Finalists

Cityscapes "for inspiring players with a sustainable and purposeful twist"

Hello Kitty Island Adventure "for taking players on a grand adventure with adorable creatures"

stitch. "for bringing the meditative art of embroidery to more users"

Cultural Impact Finalists