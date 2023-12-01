Google Play reveals its Best of 2023 award winners

It's award season and after Apple pulled back the curtain to reveal their 2023 favourites, now Google has done likewise for its pick of the Google Play Stores best in show.

The list is a lengthy splurge that - much like the prize-giving at a toddler's sports day - aims to make as many teams and projects as happy as possible via categories such as "Best for Fun", "Best Pick Up & Play" and "Best Ongoing" alongside more traditional "Best App"-type fare.

"Today, we’re celebrating their success with Google Play’s Best of 2023 Awards, a roundup of the best apps, games and books on Play," says Sam Bright, vice president and general manager of Google Play. "To reflect this year’s trends, we introduced new award categories that recognize helpful apps using the latest technology (such as “Best with AI” and “Best Game for Good”), and experiences that work well across a wide range of devices (such as “Best Multi-device App and Game” and “Best for Google Play Games on PC”)."

The list is long and where Google have included comment and justification we've featured them below.

Congrats to all this year's winners!

Best overall

Best App: Imprint: Learn Visually

"As our best app of 2023, Imprint: Learn Visually shares bite-sized lessons that use visual storytelling to bring concepts to life. Explore the worlds of psychology, history, health, technology and more in a brand new way."

Best Game: Honkai: Star Rail

"This sci-fi extravaganza takes the title of our best game of the year thanks to its excellent depth of content, stunning visuals and thoughtful design. By sprinkling lore and character backstories throughout the game, Honkai: Star Rail delivers lasting entertainment for role-playing game enthusiasts and newcomers alike."

Best multi-device app: Spotify

"This sci-fi extravaganza takes the title of our best game of the year thanks to its excellent depth of content, stunning visuals and thoughtful design. By sprinkling lore and character backstories throughout the game, Honkai: Star Rail delivers lasting entertainment for role-playing game enthusiasts and newcomers alike."

Best multi-device game: Outerplane – Strategy Anime

"While we love its charming characters and captivating story, Outerplane's ability to easily work across multiple devices sets it apart from other turn-based strategy experiences on Play. From outstanding PC performance to flawless transition between screens on foldables, Outerplane is visually stunning, technically impressive and just plain fun."

Users’ choice app: ChatGPT

Users’ choice game: Monopoly GO!

Best apps of 2023

Best for Fun: Bumble For Friends: Meet IRL

Honorable mention: Reelsy Reel Maker Video Editor

Best for Personal Growth: Voidpet Garden: Mental Health

Honorable mention: Imprint: Learn Visually

Best Everyday Essential: Artifact: Feed Your Curiosity

Honorable mention: ReciMe: Easy & Tasty Recipes

Best Hidden Gem: Aware: Mindfulness & Wellbeing

Honorable mention: Stippl: Explore, Plan & Share

Best with AI: Character AI: AI-Powered Chat

Honorable mention: ChatGPT

Best for Families: Paw Patrol Academy

Honorable mention: Lego Duplo Disney

Best for Watches: WhatsApp Messenger

Honorable mentions: AllTrails: Hike, Bike & Run, Audible: Audio Entertainment

Best for Tablets: Concepts: Sketch, Note, Draw

Honorable mentions: Canva: Design, Photo & Video, Everand: Ebooks and audiobooks

Best for Chromebooks: FlipaClip: Create 2D Animation

Honorable mentions: Evernote – Note Organizer, Wideo

Best for Google TV: Max: Stream HBO, TV, & Movies

Honorable mentions: Amazon Prime Video, Crunchyroll, Disney+, Tubi: Movies & Live TV

Best for Cars: Amazon Prime Video

Honorable mentions: Beach Buggy Racing, Spotify

Best App for Good: AWorld in support of ActNow

Best games of 2023

Best Multiplayer: Farlight 84

Honorable mentions: Arena Breakout, Call of Dragons, MARVEL SNAP, Undawn

Best Pick Up & Play: Monopoly GO!

Honorable mentions: Chrome Valley Customs, Mighty DOOM, Monster Hunter Now, Ninja Must Die

Best Indies: Vampire Survivors

Honorable mentions: Roto Force, Song of Bloom, Super Meat Boy Forever, Underground Blossom

Best Story: Honkai: Star Rail

Honorable mentions: Down in Bermuda, FINAL FANTASY VII EVER CRISIS, Lost Words: Beyond the Page, MementoMori: AFKRPG

Best Ongoing: Stumble Guys

Honorable mentions: Clash of Clans, EA SPORTS FC™ Mobile Soccer, Merge Gardens, Royal Match

Best Games for Good: Pokémon Sleep

Honorable mentions: Beecarbonize, Garden Joy – Design Game, Lingo Legend Language Learning, Longleaf Valley: Merge & Plant

Best on Play Pass: Magic Rampage

Honorable mentions: ARIDA: Backland’s Awakening, Linea: An Innerlight Game, Machinarium, Silly Royale – Devil Amongst Us

Best for Tablets: Honkai: Star Rail

Honorable mentions: MARVEL SNAP, MONOPOLY GO!, Roto Force, SOULS

Best for Chromebooks: Minecraft

Best for Google Play Games on PC: Arknights