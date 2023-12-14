PG.biz Podcast - Aampe’s Jim Laurain on the smart steps that inspire players with messaging that matters

Success starts with a great game, but profitable growth is fueled by ongoing engagement that treats players as individuals. And, although it’s not rocket science, the SuperScale report, Good Games Don’t Die, reveals this is where most studios miss the mark. Nearly 40% fail to deliver relevant and engaging content to their users. It’s also one reason 83% of games fail within three years of launch.

So how can gaming companies step up engagement to ensure that their game (and audience) is thriving years down the road? Jim Laurain, Head of Growth at Aampe, a company that leverages AI to level up your communication stack, shares some smart approaches in this week’s show with our hosts Peggy Anne Salz and Brian Baglow.

Jim reveals how 75% of top gaming apps fail to welcome new players and outlines how these same companies can significantly increase engagement in just one step. He also zeroes in on the stages where top games are getting their messaging and segmentation wrong. He wraps up with an experiment every game dev can run in order to gain a deeper understanding of their players and “massively increase their retention and activity” in the process.

And this is one experiment you can do at home!

What's inside:

00:00 - Intro

04:51 - 75% of apps miss this crucial step

10:11 - How are 25% of apps getting messaging wrong?

14:01 - Popular trends in messaging flow

22:28 - Tailor messaging based on player motivation

24:58 - An experiment to reveal player types and relevant messaging

33:05 - Using CRM data to shape UA

37:42 - How does Aampe help devs with messaging?

40:46 - Favourite games Q&A with Jim

Listen Learn Love

To make sure you get the latest episode of the PG.biz podcast each and every week, you can subscribe on your favourite services, find us on YouTube, tune in on Spotify, or find our back catalogue over on our podcast page.

Apple Podcasts

Google Podcasts

Spotify

Castbox

Overcast

Pocket Casts

RadioPublic

RSS

And if you've enjoyed this interview, check out more world-class speakers sharing their insights and expertise at one of our events. You can find details of our next event here.