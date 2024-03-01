PocketGamer.biz Podcast - Guy Gadney & Harry Holmwood on baking AI into your game worlds

Harry was European CEO of Marvelous AQL, a Japanese developer and publisher of social, mobile and console games, known for console games like No More Heroes and Harvest Moon, but now highly successful in the free-to-play mobile and web space in Japan and Asia.

Along the way, he’s been a corporate VP, troubleshooter, and non-exec to a variety of companies and investors in and around the games sector.

He was also a director of pioneering motion gaming startup In2Games, which was sold to a US group in 2008.

A games programmer before joining Sony’s early PlayStation team in 1994, he then founded developer Pure Entertainment, which IPO’d and launched a free-to-play online gaming service way back in 1999.

In Guy Gadney’s eyes, implementing AI into your game development is like “cooking with eggs.” You can use it as an ancillary tool to optimise your current creative endeavours, or you can “make an omelette”, baking AI into your game from the beginning and establishing it as a fundamental component of character or world creation.

The application options are endless - if guided by the right questions.

Host Peggy Anne Salz welcomes Guy Gadney, Co-Founder and CEO of Charisma.ai - a plug-and-play platform creating interactive stories with virtual characters - onto the show again to reveal what to ask for in order to effectively apply AI to your creative process, revolutionise your entertainment experience, and “fundamentally change the art of storytelling.”

After their dynamic discussion, Peggy chats with another AI expert and entrepreneur, Harry Holmwood. Harry describes how Magicave, a game company designing digital hobbies similar to Dungeons & Dragons and Warhammer, uses AI to transform data into real-time world-building with digital dice, characters, and tiles.

Listen, learn, and love this episode as we talk about co-creating engaging experiences with players, implementing AI ethically, and how to navigate the machine learning minefield in 2024.

What's inside:

00:00 - Intro

00:51 - AI is like cooking with eggs

07:29 - Navigating compliance

10:19 - AI will fundamentally change storytelling

13:10 - Using AI to create new worlds every day

17:41 - Copyright and fair IP

22:28 - Monetising and the Pay To Learn model

24:00 - Magicave's vision

Listen Learn Love

