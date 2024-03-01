Interview

PocketGamer.biz Podcast - Guy Gadney & Harry Holmwood on baking AI into your game worlds

The PocketGamer.biz podcast team and guests give you the state of play every week. Here's where to get it and and what's inside this week's episode…

By , Editor - PocketGamer.biz

In Guy Gadney’s eyes, implementing AI into your game development is like “cooking with eggs.” You can use it as an ancillary tool to optimise your current creative endeavours, or you can “make an omelette”, baking AI into your game from the beginning and establishing it as a fundamental component of character or world creation.

The application options are endless - if guided by the right questions.

Host Peggy Anne Salz welcomes Guy Gadney, Co-Founder and CEO of Charisma.ai - a plug-and-play platform creating interactive stories with virtual characters - onto the show again to reveal what to ask for in order to effectively apply AI to your creative process, revolutionise your entertainment experience, and “fundamentally change the art of storytelling.”

After their dynamic discussion, Peggy chats with another AI expert and entrepreneur, Harry Holmwood. Harry describes how Magicave, a game company designing digital hobbies similar to Dungeons & Dragons and Warhammer, uses AI to transform data into real-time world-building with digital dice, characters, and tiles.

Listen, learn, and love this episode as we talk about co-creating engaging experiences with players, implementing AI ethically, and how to navigate the machine learning minefield in 2024. 

What's inside:

00:00 - Intro
00:51 - AI is like cooking with eggs
07:29 - Navigating compliance
10:19 - AI will fundamentally change storytelling
13:10 - Using AI to create new worlds every day
17:41 - Copyright and fair IP
22:28 - Monetising and the Pay To Learn model
24:00 - Magicave's vision

Listen Learn Love

Daniel Griffiths
Daniel Griffiths
Editor - PocketGamer.biz

Daniel Griffiths is a veteran journalist who has worked on some of the biggest entertainment media brands in the world. He's interviewed countless big names, and covered countless new releases in the fields of videogames, music, movies, tech, gadgets, home improvement, self build, interiors and garden design. Yup, he said garden design… He’s the ex-Editor of PSM2, PSM3, GamesMaster and Future Music, ex-Deputy Editor of The Official PlayStation Magazine and ex-Group Editor-in-Chief of Electronic Musician, Guitarist, Guitar World, Rhythm, Computer Music and more. He hates talking about himself.

