Fortis Games bolsters senior team with string of hires from GameClub, Twitch, Mojang and more

US-based developer and publisher Fortis Games has bolstered its senior team with a string of new hires.

Former GameClub CEO and co-founder Dan Sherman (pictured main, right) has joined the executive team as chief business officer. He’ll be responsible for external growth opportunities, as well ensuring its internal teams have access to infrastructure, funding and support for game development.

This year has also seen Fortis has also recruit ex-Asana head of talent acquisition strategy, operations, and equitable programs Nadia Abouzaid as head of talent acquisition, former TwitchCon head of event content Bre Brasseal as head of community operations and ex-Motive PMO VP Priya Cutts as head of strategy and operations for Fortis infrastructure.

Other key hires include former Niantic senior marketing manager Elizabeth George as head of player community, ex-IGG creative director Timothy Lin as head of ad creative, Mojang head of social media for Minecraft Sara Reiner as head of community platforms and former Ten Square Games head of growth Selina Springvloet as head of early market validation.

Fortis’ head of strategic programs Jing Wang (pictured main, left), meanwhile, has been named as VP of product.

Next phase incoming

“Our global team has seen incredible growth this year,” said Steven Chiang, Co-Founder and President of Fortis.

“With so many smart minds heading our teams across strategy, talent acquisition, community and more, and now under the strategic business leadership of longtime colleague and collaborator Dan Sherman, I truly believe that Fortis’ next phase - when we begin to introduce our games to the world - will be our best and most exciting yet.”

Fortis was announced in 2022, formed by a team whose credits include EA, Zynga and WB Games. The company is a subsidiary of Las Vegas Sands and already has offices in the US, UK, Canada, Portugal, Brazil and Romania. The publisher is yet to announce its first project.

Fortis VP of corporate development Jeferson Valadares spoke at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2023 in a session entitled: "Culture Beats Building an Innovation Culture Remotely". See more talks like this at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2024, which takes place on January 22nd to 23rd.