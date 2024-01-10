Twitch slashes 500 jobs - 35% of its staff - in latest cuts

Video game streaming platform Twitch is set to cut 500 jobs, around 35% of its workforce. According to Bloomberg, the job cuts became imminent following executive departures and financial concerns.

Twitch layoffs have been ongoing under new CEO Dan Clancy, with 400 cuts in 2023 followed by 180 more after Amazon shut down its Crown channel and Game Growth group.

The streaming platform also recently announced its plans to cease operations in South Korea, a major Esports market globally, citing “prohibitively expensive" network fees. In a blog post regarding the closure announcement acknowledging the company's substantial losses in Korea, Clancy stated that there is no viable path forward for sustainable operations.

A difficult decision

“Like many companies, our business has been impacted by the current macroeconomic environment, and user and revenue growth has not kept pace with our expectations,” Dan Clancy, the company’s chief executive, wrote in a blog post in late December. “In order to run our business sustainably, we’ve made the very difficult decision to shrink the size of our workforce.”

Despite its widespread popularity - experiencing a surge in users through pandemic lockdowns - Twitch continues to grapple with financial challenges. The platform's emphasis on boosting ad revenue, a source of debate among viewers and streamers, has not yielded success. Bloomberg also reports that almost a decade after Amazon's acquisition, Twitch remains unprofitable.

Twitch witnesses approximately seven million streamers going live each month, attracting around 35 million daily visitors. In 2022, the platform recorded over 1.3 trillion minutes of content watched.