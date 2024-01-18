Layoffs confirmed at Choices: Stories You Play maker, Pixelberry Studios

Game developer Pixelberry Studios has laid off an unknown number of employees. Those impacted by the job cuts took to LinkedIn to share the news, highlighting that the layoffs will affect various roles, spanning from QA staff and producers to artists and programmers.

"I found out I'm going to be laid off along with a lot of great people at Pixelberry," posted Pixelberry associate engineering manager Paige Lowe. “I'll be looking for engineering manager opportunities, but I'll also be sharing some of their posts."

“Whether you're looking for programmers, pms, artists, producers, or anything in between, there are a lot of amazing employees coming on the market soon,” added Paige.

Others supported the post, with Pixelberry QA Test Lead Edward Jimenez sharing that he received the news of his layoff, “While overseas on PTO" adding that, “I woke up to me being laid off from my position at Pixelberry as Lead QA."

Industry impact

The company was acquired by Nexon in 2018. Speaking to Gamesindustry.biz, Nexon has affirmed that layoffs have occurred at Pixelberry but refrained from disclosing the precise number of people impacted.

Acquired by Korean conglomerate Nexon in 2017, Pixelberry specialises in narrative titles like High School Story, Choices!, Hollywood U, and Cause of Death. While the company's current workforce size is unclear, it is also the publisher behind titles such as MapleStory, Dungeon & Fighter, and Dave the Diver.

The roster of game studios experiencing layoffs expands into 2024 and California-based Pixelberry Studios is one the latest to let go of some of its employees.