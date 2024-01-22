Metaplay launches new Unity-based SDK to help mobile studios scale their games

Finland-based Metaplay has launched a Unity-based SDK to help mobile game developers scale their games.

The Metaplay SDK is designed to provide extensible workflows, libraries and tooling to developers. The company claims it can be used for single-player titles, all the way up to real-time games with complex social interactions.

Metaplay provides customisable backend tech and tools for developers, which aims to support companies from early stage development through to live ops and player support.

The tech has been used by games including Metacore’s Merge Msnion, Dodreams’ Drive Ahead! And Playsome's Friends & Dragons.

No limits

"We got tired of black-box backends holding us back when making games,” said Metaplay CEO and co-founder Petri Kero.”

“So we made Metaplay, a full-stack platform with everything developers need to make a top-grossing game.

“Our goal has always been to take Metaplay global and help developers far and wide achieve true scale without being limited in their creative vision, and now, the time has come to make that happen.”

Metaplay co-founder and CPO Teemu Haila added: "Since 2019, we've mostly been working with a few hand-picked game studios in Helsinki to build a game-making platform that, once they've started using, they can't imagine their life without it.

“We (and they) can confidently say the result is better than anything else out there. Now, we couldn't be more excited to introduce Metaplay to the world, and we can't wait for everyone to experience the incredible things you can do with it.”

Metaplay is currently attending Pocket Gamer Connects London 2024 (January 22nd to 23rd). You can check out their session ‘Building for Scale: How not to get Caught out at Global Launch’ at 10:20am on January 22nd.

