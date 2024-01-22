News

Corbomite Games' Oded Sharon on why every game maker should have "their own Chief AI Officer"

Corbomite Games CEO Oded Sharon discussed the evolving uses of AI at PGC London 2024

Corbomite Games' Oded Sharon on why every game maker should have "their own Chief AI Officer"
By , News Editor

PGC London 2024 is now in progress, and already plenty of insightful talks are getting underway. Among the first, Corbomite Games CEO Oded Sharon appeared on stage to offer a tonne of keen perception around artificial intelligence and its fast-paced changes in "Unleashing the power of AI for ultra low-budget game development".

With 25 years of experience in the games industry across multiple platforms, Sharon’s interests as a developer include narrative games, VR and XR. And with the power of AI, he has been able to cut development costs significantly and reduce time costs in exploring potential game concepts. This can be hugely beneficial to indie developers particularly, who often lack funding.

The latest obsession

"What is AI actually good for?" Sharon asked. His answer: "AI is the best thing you can use" for 2D images, and it can do "a lot of other things" too. Being Sharon’s "new obsession", he has been exploring the uses of AI technology in games development across design, art, sound, marketing, and even music. He’s also been spending an hour or more per day researching the latest in AI and its uses.

With so many potential uses and new tools constantly releasing, Sharon suggested: "Every company should probably have their own Chief AI Officer now" to explore the potential uses. Overall, the tech offers cheap asset creation from text-based tools like ChatGPT, Claude and Bard, to Ready Player Me for 3D NPCs and Suno for AI music. Sharon even had AI make a pop song about Pocket Gamer Connects.

"We’re at this point where technology is just moving so fast, things are going to keep getting easier and better," he added.

There’s a lot more still to discover from PGC London 2024, with talks and conversations ongoing through January 22 and 23. Find out more about what's on and how you can be part of it here.


Tags:
Aaron Astle
Aaron Astle
News Editor

Aaron is the News Editor at PG.biz and has an honours degree in Creative Writing.
Having spent far too many hours playing Pokémon, he's now on a quest to be the very best like no one ever was...at putting words in the right order.

Related Articles

Interview Jan 19th, 2024

Big Indie Interviews: Quang Nguyen discusses being passionate and finding new in the old

Interview Jan 12th, 2024

Big Indie Interviews: Olexiy Izvalov discusses pitching, judging, and helping emerging developers

Interview Jan 5th, 2024

Big Indie Interviews: Adriaan de Jongh discusses the importance of experimentation and creativity

Interview Dec 29th, 2023

Big Indie Interviews: Jai Bunnag and Chris Li tell us how FINIFUGU designs for its target audience

Interview Dec 15th, 2023

Martine Spaans tells us what it takes to be a Big Indie Pitch judge