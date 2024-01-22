News

The future of Gen AI: "I don’t see how this doesn’t become a key part of the workflow"

PGC London panel discusses the future of games development with artificial intelligence and its potential threat to the jobs market

The future of Gen AI: "I don’t see how this doesn’t become a key part of the workflow"
By , News Editor

"I really worry about anyone coming into the industry now," said Telescope Labs’ Toby Smith, regarding generative AI at PGC London 2024.

He discussed the topic alongside Half Moon Studios founder Pieter Kooyman, Ludo.ai founder Tom Pigott, InWorld’s Louis Fischer, and representatives from Layer AI and X&Immersion on a panel all about generative AI’s sudden domination as a development tool.

With the question in every game developer’s mind right now being just what changes are still to come, the panellists speculated what tools devs will use in five years’ time, and how AI could change with regulations. This included present and future benefits to indie developers, the likely slow uptake by Triple A developers, and the potential risk to the jobs market as a result of AI technology.

Concerning or exciting?

"I don’t see how this doesn’t become a key part of the workflow," said Fischer. "It feels inevitable in certain parts of games… There’s going to be some really wonderful indies that push the boundaries. I think Triple As will take note."
Suggesting there is still some way to go, Kooyman noted: "It’s incredibly frustrating working with these tools right now. People talk about all the success stories but you don’t see all the rubbish along the way."

Smith, meanwhile, suggested: "Where we are with AI does feel like humans discovering fire for the first time. It could lead to the Great Fire of London or it could lead to the combustion engine.

"There are going to be new jobs created, but I really worry about anyone coming into the industry now. I think the junior jobs are going to be replaced. What’s that path for the junior person? Those are going to be the roles that go first."

Given Google's stealthily cut of over 1,000 jobs this month with AI taking on the workload, those concerns certainly hold weight...

There’s a lot more still to discover from PGC London 2024, with talks and conversations ongoing through January 22 and 23. Find out more about what's on and how you can be part of it here.


Tags:
Aaron Astle
Aaron Astle
News Editor

Aaron is the News Editor at PG.biz and has an honours degree in Creative Writing.
Having spent far too many hours playing Pokémon, he's now on a quest to be the very best like no one ever was...at putting words in the right order.

Related Articles

News Aug 24th, 2023

Nvidia’s AI business is through the roof and the peak is nowhere in sight

News Nov 22nd, 2023

Layer AI seed round raises $1.8M to bolster generative game art production

News Jul 18th, 2023

Half Moon: Big Tech is over... Small Tech is where it's at

Feature Nov 27th, 2023

Hot Five: AI funding, UK development turmoil and a new player in livestreaming

Comment & Opinion Nov 1st, 2023

From underdogs to game changers: How indie studios can use AI to change the industry