Fortnite and the Epic Games Store are coming to iOS devices this year

Epic Games is getting set to bring Fortnite back to iOS devices later this year in the EU following the launch of the Epic Games Store on iOS devices later this year.

The announcement comes after Apple finally disclosed its plans to open up iOS in response to the EU's crackdown on Big Tech and the upcoming March 6 enforcement of the Digital Markets Act. Epic CEO Tim Sweeney criticised Apple's rules as, “hot garbage" but that isn't enough to completely repel Epic.

Epic Games took to X (formerly Twitter) to share that, “Later this year Fortnite will return to Europe on iOS through the EpicGames Store." While all iOS users will be excited about the news, the game will only be available in parts of Europe covered by the Digital Markets Act.

The Fortnite developer urges fans to, “Stay tuned for details as we figure out the regulatory timeline. We'll continue to argue to the courts and regulators that Apple is breaking the law."

Meanwhile their CEO Tim Sweeney continues to blast Apple 24-7 with criticism for their App Store goal moves and attempts to adhere to regulations while pursuing their own cause.

A welcome return - on Epic's terms

Fortnite has been absent from iOS for over three years since Apple removed the game and banned Epic for introducing third-party in-app payments without permission.

Epic has long expressed a desire to extend its game store, currently accessible on Windows and macOS, to the iPhone and iPad. With the store taking a smaller percentage of fees compared to Apple's App Store, it could emerge as an attractive option for developers if Epic can establish a foothold and suck up what fees Apple successfully keeps in place.

There's likely going to be a surge in third-party app store announcements for iOS following Apple's recent declaration to allow them in in Europe under new regulations, and Epic is among the first to show their hand.

As to what deal they'll be signing, you can bet that Sweeney won't be rolling over for Apple's latest play.