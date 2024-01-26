News

Fortnite and the Epic Games Store are coming to iOS devices this year

The battle royale game will only be available in parts of Europe covered by the Digital Markets Act

Fortnite and the Epic Games Store are coming to iOS devices this year
By , Staff Writer

Epic Games is getting set to bring Fortnite back to iOS devices later this year in the EU following the launch of the Epic Games Store on iOS devices later this year.

The announcement comes after Apple finally disclosed its plans to open up iOS in response to the EU's crackdown on Big Tech and the upcoming March 6 enforcement of the Digital Markets Act. Epic CEO Tim Sweeney criticised Apple's rules as, “hot garbage" but that isn't enough to completely repel Epic.

Epic Games took to X (formerly Twitter) to share that, “Later this year Fortnite will return to Europe on iOS through the EpicGames Store." While all iOS users will be excited about the news, the game will only be available in parts of Europe covered by the Digital Markets Act.

The Fortnite developer urges fans to, “Stay tuned for details as we figure out the regulatory timeline. We'll continue to argue to the courts and regulators that Apple is breaking the law."

Meanwhile their CEO Tim Sweeney continues to blast Apple 24-7 with criticism for their App Store goal moves and attempts to adhere to regulations while pursuing their own cause.

A welcome return - on Epic's terms

Fortnite has been absent from iOS for over three years since Apple removed the game and banned Epic for introducing third-party in-app payments without permission.

Epic has long expressed a desire to extend its game store, currently accessible on Windows and macOS, to the iPhone and iPad. With the store taking a smaller percentage of fees compared to Apple's App Store, it could emerge as an attractive option for developers if Epic can establish a foothold and suck up what fees Apple successfully keeps in place.

There's likely going to be a surge in third-party app store announcements for iOS following Apple's recent declaration to allow them in in Europe under new regulations, and Epic is among the first to show their hand.

As to what deal they'll be signing, you can bet that Sweeney won't be rolling over for Apple's latest play.


Tags:
Isa Muhammad
Isa Muhammad
Staff Writer

Isa Muhammad is a B2B writer and video games journalist with 5+ years experience covering games, interviewing industry professionals, tracking industry trends and understanding the market.

Related Articles

News Jan 26th, 2024

Apple rolls out Unity-like Runtime Fee for downloads as it seeks to outrun new EU regulations

News Jan 17th, 2024

Despite new regulations Apple will still be able to charge 27% on external platform payments

News Sep 28th, 2023

Epic Games appeals to US Supreme Court in Apple antitrust case

News Aug 10th, 2023

The US Supreme Court sides with Apple in its ongoing battle with Epic

News Jun 12th, 2023

Apple and Epic ask US court to reconsider the ruling in their dispute