Xsolla launches Story3 platform to empower creators

Global game commerce company Xsolla has unveiled Story3, a new project that will allow creators to explore storytelling beyond conventional boundaries.

The platform is designed to embody storytelling freedom and foster a creative ecosystem for creators to directly interact with their audience and earn a decent share of revenue for their work.

“Today, creators are struggling with insufficient compensation, leading to challenges like erratic income streams and career uncertainty," said Xsolla founder Shurick Agapitov. “Story3 is our bold response to these issues, offering creators a platform to negotiate better terms and achieve more stable and predictable earnings from their work."

Changing the narrative

Story3 comes with three key features such as an efficient and user-friendly monetisation that simplifies microtransactions and the monetisation process. It also comes with a streamlined payout system and a direct audience interaction that lets creators engage with their audience.

“The current digital narrative landscape often overlooks the value of its creators. With Story3, Xsolla is changing this narrative," said Chris Hewish, interim CEO of Xsolla. “We're providing a platform where creators can directly engage with their audience and be rewarded fairly for their contributions, fostering a healthier, more vibrant future for digital storytelling,"

In an era characterised by a surge in digital content, Xsolla says Story3 is designed to not only compensate creators but also to empower storytellers, journalists and writers by facilitating effective monetisation while allowing new types of content and strengthening the connection with their audience.