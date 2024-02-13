Popcore undergoes "wave of layoffs" impacting key staff

News has broken via multiple LinkedIn posts that Berlin-based developer Popcore is going through a wave of layoffs. Though the exact scale of the layoffs is currently unknown, it is believed that Popcore let a number of staff members go yesterday, February 12, with many key hires and leads among them.

The German studio’s speciality is in free-to-play mobile games and has amassed half a billion installs across its portfolio of hit games such as Parking Jam 3D, Pull the Pin and Scavenger Hunt. It was acquired a little over a year ago by Rollic, a Zynga subsidiary.

Among the LinkedIn posters sharing the news, senior Unity developer Ruslan Sleptsov stated: "My time at Popcore has come to an end. To my friends and colleagues: I wish you the best! I am looking for a new role and would appreciate your support."

Popcore’s lead of QA Joanna Dąmbska followed: "For over three years, Popcore has been a place that allowed me to grow in ways I did not expect but am extremely grateful for. Building the QA team from the ground up was a hell of a ride, and what that team has become... I could not ask for more. This wave of layoffs I am riding myself, excited to see where I will land."

Meanwhile, ending his own three-year run, director of TA and people ops Kyle W announced: "Well my time at Popcore has come to an end. It has been three years of a rollercoaster journey full of highs and lows but where I have learned a lot. I had a great team to work with and met some amazing people. Good luck to the Popcore team."

And senior graphic designer Themis Ioannou too: "After three years at Popcore, the time has come for me to move on. I want to say a big thank you to those I worked with, those I had the honour to be a colleague with and also to become their friend. One page closed, another begins. See you all around. Love and peace to everyone."

Lead motion designer Xavier Crespo Martin joined the many voices, posting: "Sadly my time at Popcore has come to an end. It has been almost 2 years of an incredible journey full of great experiences, having the opportunity to work side by side with an amazing team, growing, not only professionally, but also as a person. I am ready for new challenges, so any help is more than welcome."

An industry trend

Of course, Popcore is far from the only tech company to be affected by layoffs; cutbacks have been commonplace since the beginning of last year and haven’t slowed down in 2024 as of yet - affecting employees everywhere from Google to Devsisters.

There is at least some sense of community across the industry in times like these, with many LinkedIn posters reaching out to those affected at Popcore, offering advice and support.

Among them, former Popcore employee Karolina Sternberg noted: "It is so wonderful and heartwarming to see how my Popcore Teammates stand together in this challenging time. Sending my love and all the best. Please feel free to reach out if you need recommendations."

We have reached out to Zynga for comment.