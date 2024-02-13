Com2Us pile on the style with new Hollywood HQ

Despite already having a long established American HQ in the Los Angeles region, Korean founded developer and publisher Com2Us it undertaking a major move, repositioning their HQ in the heart of the global entertainment epicentre in Hollywood, California.

The company best known for their hit games Summoners War and MLB 9 Innings and who played a major part in the drive towards blockchain gaming, riding the wave through 2020 to 2022, will be moving from the less celubrious but by no means unpopular El Segundo region to Kilroy Realty's Sunset Media Centre, just off the famous Sunset Strip at 6255 West Sunset Boulevard.

The company has leased approximately 12,000 square feet of space in "an innovative vertical office campus" to house it's approximately 150 US employees.

And welcoming the game maker to the region, realty company's Cushman & Wakefield’s Greg Lovett, executive managing director will be organising "a special ribbon cutting ceremony to welcome Com2uS to the City of Hollywood".

"A trendsetting move"

“This was a major strategic decision and a market-leading, trendsetting move by Com2uS, which has been based in El Segundo for the past decade," Lovett added. "Traditionally, most major video game publishers in the Greater Los Angeles area are not located in Hollywood - they position themselves in cities such as El Segundo, Santa Monica, and Culver City for a variety of reasons. In fact, aside from Com2Us, today there is only one other large game developer/publisher located in Hollywood."

“Com2uS also chose a move to Hollywood to be nearer to a newer/younger generation of game developers and creatives who tend to reside in the trendier and more cutting-edge Downtown LA, Hollywood and Silverlake communities for their amenities and affordability,” added Lovett.

Com2uS - indicating their new drive to take their games more mainstream and play a bigger part in the global entertainment scene - also recently joined the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce (HCC), the largest business organization in Hollywood, as a high-level member to help represent the video game sector in Hollywood, including the HCC’s renowned Walk of Fame.