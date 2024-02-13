News

Former EA exec and mobile app recruitment specialist Jeff Chaiken joins Skybound Entertainment

Jeff Chaiken joins Skybound as senior vice president and head of corporate development and strategy

Former EA exec and mobile app recruitment specialist Jeff Chaiken joins Skybound Entertainment
By , News Editor

Multimedia entertainment company Skybound Entertainment has hired Jeff Chaiken as senior vice president and head of corporate development and strategy following his nine-year tenure at Electronic Arts.

Having held the same head of corporate development and strategy position at EA for nearly a decade, Chaiken has a plethora of experience in media and entertainment strategy, partnerships, and M&A.

Plenty of experience

Skybound is best known for founder Robert Kirkman’s The Walking Dead series, and also owns IP like the superhero comic series Invincible. Of course, the company also created Skybound Games and Skybound Stories in 2018 - both gaming arms, and the latter mobile-centric. The wider company continues to undergo a worldwide expansion and has thus brought on Chaiken to offer support as an acquisition specialist.

After all, among his many accomplishments to date, Chaiken has handled EA’s acquisition of Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment as well as English dev studio Codemasters’ racing games.

He's also experienced in mobile app recruitment specifically and platform enhancement.

Chaiken is expected to play an "integral" role at Skybound, due to navigate partnerships, global initiatives, fundraising and more.

"Skybound’s expertise in bringing compelling entertainment experiences to audiences across mediums, unlocks exciting first-to-market advantages across the TV, film, video game, animation, board game, and merchandise sectors. Skybound has a broad portfolio of beloved content and IP, and a high-caliber, experienced team comprised of the industry’s top talent, and I am looking forward to working with this team to continue Skybound’s impressive global growth," Chaiken said.

"We are so excited to welcome Jeff as a key leader on our executive team. By bringing Jeff on, we’re signaling to the market and the business community that we are eagerly and actively looking for more deals," Skybound Entertainment chief business affairs and legal officer Ned Sherman commented.

Metacore recently appointed its new CTO in the first key hire towards its Berlin studio.


Tags:
Aaron Astle
Aaron Astle
News Editor

Aaron is the News Editor at PG.biz and has an honours degree in Creative Writing.
Having spent far too many hours playing Pokémon, he's now on a quest to be the very best like no one ever was...at putting words in the right order.

Related Articles

News Dec 7th, 2023

Codemasters suffer job losses in ongoing Electronic Arts takeover aftermath

Job News Aug 3rd, 2023

WAGMI appoints EA veterans to leadership roles

Job News Jul 24th, 2023

July's Mobile Movers and Shakers: Gameloft appoints a new lead game designer while MYSTiC gets a new CMO

News Apr 7th, 2023

Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth set for May 10 release

Job News Feb 27th, 2023

International Game Developers Association Foundation board appoints three new directors