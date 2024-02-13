Former EA exec and mobile app recruitment specialist Jeff Chaiken joins Skybound Entertainment

Multimedia entertainment company Skybound Entertainment has hired Jeff Chaiken as senior vice president and head of corporate development and strategy following his nine-year tenure at Electronic Arts.

Having held the same head of corporate development and strategy position at EA for nearly a decade, Chaiken has a plethora of experience in media and entertainment strategy, partnerships, and M&A.

Plenty of experience

Skybound is best known for founder Robert Kirkman’s The Walking Dead series, and also owns IP like the superhero comic series Invincible. Of course, the company also created Skybound Games and Skybound Stories in 2018 - both gaming arms, and the latter mobile-centric. The wider company continues to undergo a worldwide expansion and has thus brought on Chaiken to offer support as an acquisition specialist.

After all, among his many accomplishments to date, Chaiken has handled EA’s acquisition of Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment as well as English dev studio Codemasters’ racing games.

He's also experienced in mobile app recruitment specifically and platform enhancement.

Chaiken is expected to play an "integral" role at Skybound, due to navigate partnerships, global initiatives, fundraising and more.

"Skybound’s expertise in bringing compelling entertainment experiences to audiences across mediums, unlocks exciting first-to-market advantages across the TV, film, video game, animation, board game, and merchandise sectors. Skybound has a broad portfolio of beloved content and IP, and a high-caliber, experienced team comprised of the industry’s top talent, and I am looking forward to working with this team to continue Skybound’s impressive global growth," Chaiken said.

"We are so excited to welcome Jeff as a key leader on our executive team. By bringing Jeff on, we’re signaling to the market and the business community that we are eagerly and actively looking for more deals," Skybound Entertainment chief business affairs and legal officer Ned Sherman commented.

