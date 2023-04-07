Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth set for May 10 release

Electronic Arts and Capital Games have announced that the free-to-play RPG Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth will launch on iOS and Android on May 10.

Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle Earth is set to expand on the established canon of JRR Tolkien's universe, with players taking part in turn-based strategy combat following the discovery of an abandoned ring of power.

Alongside the announcement, EA and Capital Games have released a new gameplay trailer for the game, offering an in-depth look at the art style, exploration, and gameplay modes, including PVP mechanics.

Pre-registration for the game is currently open, and players who sign up will receive exclusive offers and behind-the-scenes content.

Embracing the future

Swedish tech giant Embracer Group acquired the rights to Middle-earth Enterprises last year, with the company identified as 2022’s top strategic investors. As such, the company is set to see royalties from the title, as well as other games in development for a variety of platforms. All these games are being developed by external partners, each of which is due for release within the next two years.

Discussing the acquisition, CEO of Embracer, Lars Wingefors, stated “I am truly excited to have The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit, one of the world’s most epic fantasy franchises join the Embracer family, opening up more transmedia opportunities including synergies across our global group.

"I am thrilled to see what lies in the future for this IP with Freemode and Asmodee as a start within the group. Going forward, we also look forward to collaborating with both existing and new external licensees of our increasingly stronger IP portfolio."

Heroes of Middle-earth was first announced in May 2022, with Middle-earth Enterprises chief brand and licensing officer Fredrica Drotos stating “We are thrilled to be working with EA once again, this time to bring a mobile game solely inspired by Middle-earth as described in the literary works of J.R.R. Tolkien to its fans. It’s an honour to work with the talented Capital Games team whose knowledge and love of the lore is palpable throughout.”